NBA: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads Thunder to another win over LeBron-less Lakers

LOS ANGELES (REUTERS) - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 28 points, capped by a 34-foot three-pointer with 1min 18sec remaining, as the visiting Oklahoma City Thunder continued to find success against the Los Angeles Lakers with a 107-104 victory on Thursday (Nov 4).

Luguentz Dort added 17 points as the Thunder defeated the Lakers for the second time in nine days. They are the only two National Basketball Association victories for Oklahoma City in eight tries this season.

Three days after blowing a late lead in the same building in a defeat by the Los Angeles Clippers, the Thunder used a 13-0 run in the fourth quarter to take their first lead of the game.

Oklahoma City finished 1-2 on a three-game trip through California.

Anthony Davis scored 29 points and grabbed 18 rebounds for the Lakers, who were playing without LeBron James (abdominal strain). The Lakers' star is expected to be out for a week.

He had also sat out the Lakers' loss at Oklahoma City last week due to an ankle injury.

Davis played the second half with a sprained right thumb after he was injured while battling Gilgeous-Alexander for a rebound just before half-time. He did not return to the floor until after the third quarter started.

A basket inside from Kenrich Williams gave the Thunder an 85-84 lead for their first advantage of the night. Gilgeous-Alexander added a three-point play for an 88-84 lead to cap the 13-0 run.

After the Lakers took a 95-93 lead with 2:23 to go on a bank shot by Davis, the Thunder moved in front for good at 98-95 on a Williams three-pointer.

Gilgeous-Alexander added his long-range three-pointer for a 101-95 advantage.

The Lakers pulled within 105-104 on a three-pointer from Carmelo Anthony with 9.6 seconds remaining before the Thunder got two free throws by Dort. Russell Westbrook missed a three-point attempt just before the buzzer that would have tied the game.

Darius Bazley and Ty Jerome had 14 points each for the Thunder, who overcame a 19-point, first-half deficit. Williams had 13 points, and Derrick Favors contributed 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Westbrook had 27 points for the Lakers, while Anthony had 21 off the bench.