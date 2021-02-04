NBA set to order most effective masks be worn

LOS ANGELES • The National Basketball Association (NBA) is poised to issue yet another mask mandate, requiring players to wear KN95 or KF94 masks, ESPN reported on Tuesday.

The policy is expected to go into effect next week once the league distributes the masks to every team, according to the report.

It is the latest effort by the league to mitigate the spread of Covid-19 among players, coaches and staff.

Last month, the league made it mandatory practice for dressed and active players to wear masks on the bench until they enter a game.

The NBA has postponed 23 games so far this season owing to health and safety protocols.

The KN95 and KF94 masks are similar and come close to the filtration found in N95 masks that are reserved for medical professionals.

KF stands for Korean filter; KN is the Chinese equivalent to N95 masks. The KF94 captures 94 per cent of particles in the air whereas the KN95 captures 95 per cent.

Meanwhile, the Phoenix Suns will allow a limited number of fans to attend games for the first time this season, starting with a special invitation to healthcare workers on Sunday.

The team will allow 1,500 ticketed fans starting on Monday against the Cleveland Cavaliers, not including suites that can be filled to 25 per cent capacity.

The Suns are offering complimentary tickets to healthcare workers and their families for Sunday's contest against the Boston Celtics.

This limited accommodation is in accordance with guidelines provided by the Centre for Disease Control, the NBA and Arizona Department of Health Services, the team said.

Before attending, however, fans must fill out and submit a "Fan Promise", an online standardised health questionnaire about Covid-19 symptoms and exposure.

