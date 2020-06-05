NBA set for July 31 restart with 22 teams

LOS ANGELES • The National Basketball Association (NBA) is finalising details of a plan which is expected to be approved by the league's board of governors today, paving the way for a return from the coronavirus shutdown.

The board is poised to give the green light for the return of the NBA, which is set to restart on July 31 with a 22-team format and end in mid-October, broadcaster ESPN reported.

The plan requires support from three-quarters of the league's 30 teams in order to be approved.

The Milwaukee Bucks, reigning champions Toronto Raptors, Boston Celtics, Miami Heat, Indiana Pacers, Philadelphia 76ers, Brooklyn Nets and Orlando Magic currently hold the eight play-off spots in the Eastern Conference.

The Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, Denver Nuggets, Utah Jazz, Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Dallas Mavericks and Memphis Grizzlies occupy the post-season positions in the West.

The six teams that still figure in the play-off picture include the Portland Trail Blazers, New Orleans Pelicans, Sacramento Kings, San Antonio Spurs, Phoenix Suns and Washington Wizards.

Under the plan, the 22 teams will play eight regular-season games for post-season seeding purposes.

All games are expected to be within the confines of Disney World's ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida, with all teams remaining on site for the campaign to minimise the risk of catching the coronavirus.

Once it becomes official, the revised format would bring an abrupt end to the season for the eight teams languishing outside the top 22.

The restart is also expected to include a two-week quarantine for players in their home cities, one to two weeks of workouts at team facilities, followed by a two-week training camp.

The league wants to have daily Covid-19 testing and if a player tests positive, he will have to be quarantined.

The NBA suspended its season on March 11 because of the pandemic.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE