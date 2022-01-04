NBA: Saddiq Bey's big night gives Pistons rare win over Bucks

REUTERS - Saddiq Bey set a career high with 34 points as the Detroit Pistons defeated the hosts Milwaukee Bucks 115-106 on Monday (Jan 3) to win back-to-back games for the first time this season.

Bey also notched eight rebounds and four assists with 12-of-22 shooting and eight three-pointers to lead the Pistons to their third road win of the 2021-22 campaign. Bey now has eclipsed the 20-point mark in eight of his last nine games.

Shooting was excellent all night for the Pistons, who went 18-for-43 from beyond the arc at the Fiserv Forum. The Pistons outscored Milwaukee 54-42 in the second half and Bey was strong following the intermission, scoring 14 points in the third quarter alone.

Detroit maintained the lead for the final 9min 58sec of action. However, the Bucks came within five with under a minute to play but could not complete the comeback.

Josh Jackson added 24 points off the bench and Cade Cunningham had 19 along with seven assists.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 31 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists on 11-of-21 shooting. Jrue Holiday had 29 points and Bobby Portis contributed 12 to go with his 14 rebounds.

Unlike Detroit, the Bucks struggled from deep, hitting just 23.9 per cent (11 of 46) of their shots from distance.

In addition to losing their six-game winning streak, the defeat also marked Milwaukee's first against Detroit since Feb 28, 2018. The Bucks had taken the last 12 meetings between both teams.

Over at the United Centre, DeMar DeRozan scored a game-high 29 points and Zach LaVine added 27 to help the host Chicago Bulls beat the Orlando Magic 102-98 on Monday for their eighth straight victory.

Chicago led by as many as nine in the second half but was unable to fully pull away, as Franz Wagner led the Magic with 22 points and Wendell Carter Jr notched a double-double of 21 points and 10 rebounds.

After Carter was off the mark with a would-be tying three-pointer with 3min 26sec left to play, the Bulls scored 12 of the game's next 23 points, consigning the Magic to their sixth straight defeat.

Coby White scored 17 points for the Bulls, while Nikola Vucevic logged his sixth straight double-double, tallying 13 points and 17 rebounds.

Gary Harris scored 19 points for the Magic and Terrence Ross followed with 15.