NBA: Russell Westbrook's 170th triple-double carries Wizards past Kings

LOS ANGELES (REUTERS) - Russell Westbrook moved within 11 triple-doubles of Oscar Robertson's all-time mark on Wednesday night (April 14), recording a sixth straight in the Washington Wizards' 123-111 National Basketball Association (NBA) victory over the Sacramento Kings.

Westbrook finished with 25 points, a game-high 15 rebounds, a game-high 11 assists and four steals, while Bradley Beal poured in a team-high 31 points for the Wizards, who completed a six-game trip with a 4-2 record.

De'Aaron Fox topped 30 points for the 16th time this season with a game-high 33 for the Kings, who lost their eighth straight.

Davis Bertans capped a 42-point, first-quarter explosion by the Wizards with a four-point play, sending the visitors into the second period with a double-figure lead from which Washington was never headed.

Westbrook hit 12 of his 22 shots and Beal 10 of his 22 as the Wizards outshot the Kings 52.2 per cent to 46.2 per cent.

Westbrook's triple-double was his league-leading 24th of the season and the 170th of his career. Robertson holds the all-time mark with 181.

Bertans chipped in with 16 points off the bench for the Wizards, who now return home for four straight, all against teams with losing records. Rui Hachimura added 12 points, Deni Avdija 11 and Ish Smith 10, while Alex Len complemented eight points with 10 rebounds.

The Wizards dominated the Kings on the boards to the tune of 56-31.

Fox also found time for five rebounds, six assists and six steals for the Kings, who had won at Washington 121-119 last month.

Buddy Hield had 19 points, Harrison Barnes 18 and Terence Davis 12, Hassan Whiteside scored 12 points and a team-high nine rebounds, and Tyrese Halliburton contributed eight points, six assists and six steals for Sacramento.

Hield shot four-for-nine on three-pointers in a game in which the Kings (nine) and Wizards (seven) combined to make just 16.