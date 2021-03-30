NBA: Russell Westbrook logs historic triple-double in Wizards' win over Pacers

(REUTERS) - Russell Westbrook made National Basketball Association (NBA) history by recording 35 points, a season-high 21 assists and 14 rebounds as the hosts Washington Wizards earned a 132-124 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Monday (March 29).

It was the NBA's first 35-point, 20-point triple-double.

Rui Hachimura had 26 points and eight rebounds and Chandler Hutchison added 18 points off the bench for the Wizards, who played without NBA leading scorer Bradley Beal (right hip contusion).

Washington won their second in a row after losing eight of their previous nine.

Domantas Sabonis recorded 35 points and 11 rebounds and Malcolm Brogdon added 26 points for the Pacers.

Elsewhere, the Los Angeles Clippers defeated the Milwaukee Bucks 129-105.

Marcus Morris scored 25 points and Kawhi Leonard added 23 points, nine rebounds and eight assists as the hosts dominated the second half and beat Milwaukee for their sixth straight win.

Luke Kennard scored a season-high 21 points while starting for injured Paul George (foot).

He was eight of 11 from the field and five of six from three-point range, with four of his treys coming in rapid succession in the final quarter.

Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 32 points in his return from a one-game absence caused by a knee injury.

Jrue Holiday recorded 24 points, seven assists and three steals and Khris Middleton added 15 points for the Bucks, who lost their third straight game.

In Oklahoma City, Mavericks star Luka Doncic had 25 points and seven assists to help Dallas snap a two-game losing streak with a 127-106 win over the Thunder.

Kristaps Porzingis added 20 points and nine rebounds, going nine of 15 from the floor.

Tim Hardaway Jr scored 19.

The Mavericks tied a season high with 51 field goals while shooting 53.1 per cent.

Meanwhile, the Brooklyn Nets defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves 112-107.

James Harden totalled 38 points, 13 assists and 11 rebounds as Brooklyn held on to defeat Minnesota in New York.

Harden posted his 12th triple-double of the season, all since joining the Nets, tying the franchise record set by Jason Kidd in 2006-07 and matched by Kidd the following season.

Kyrie Irving added 27 points and seven rebounds after missing the previous three games due to a family matter, and the Nets won for the 18th time in 21 games.

Karl-Anthony Towns paced the Timberwolves with 31 points, 12 rebounds, five assists and three blocked shots.

He scored 14 points in the fourth quarter when Minnesota nearly came all the way back.

Rookie Anthony Edwards added 23 and 10 rebounds.