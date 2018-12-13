NBA: Raptors rout Warriors to cap season sweep, Irving shines as Celtics beat Wizards for seventh straight win

(REUTERS, AFP) - Kyle Lowry scored eight of his team-high 23 points in an early runaway on Wednesday (Dec 12) night, as the Toronto Raptors completed an NBA season-series sweep over the Golden State Warriors with a 113-93 romp in Oakland, California.

Lowry (12 assists) and Serge Ibaka (20 points, 12 rebounds) recorded double-doubles, helping them snap a 13-game losing streak at Golden State that dated back to 2004.

The Raptors had recorded a 131-128 overtime win over the two-time National Basketball Association (NBA) defending champions when the teams met in Toronto late last month.

Kevin Durant led all scorers with 30 points on 13-for-22 shooting for the Warriors, who were held to their third-lowest output of the season.

Lowry scored eight points, Ibaka had six points and Danny Green and Fred VanVleet added three-pointers as Toronto ran out to a 22-9 lead in the first 6:18 of the game.

In running their road record to 12-3 overall, including 7-0 against Western Conference teams, the Raptors built a 57-41 half-time advantage. The Warriors never got closer than 12 in the second half.

Green finished with 15 points, Pascal Siakam 13 and VanVleet 10 for Toronto, which was playing the night after opening a four-game trip with a 123-99 win over the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Raptors improved to 6-0 on the second night of back-to-backs, doing so despite not having Kawhi Leonard, who sat out both games due to a sore right hip.

Early in the second quarter, Toronto centre Jonas Valanciunas suffered a dislocated left thumb and did not return after getting slapped in the hand by Draymond Green. No foul was called on the play.

Klay Thompson was held to 14 points and Stephen Curry 10 for the Warriors, who had a four-game winning streak snapped. Thompson missed all five of his three-point attempts and Curry went just 2-for-8 from beyond the arc as Golden State shot just 23.1 per cent (6-for-26) on 3-point tries.

The Warriors had made at least 18 three-pointers in each of their previous three games. Quinn Cook had 13 points.

Elsewhere, Kyrie Irving drained a clutch three-pointer with 16 seconds left as the short-handed Boston Celtics used a variety of interchangeable parts to beat the Washington Wizards 130-125 in overtime.

Irving delivered a game-high 38 points, including consecutive three-pointers in the final 40 seconds of overtime, to propel Boston past the Wizards for their seventh-straight victory. Irving outduelled Wizard star guard John Wall and scored Boston's last 12 points.

"Those last two shots were amazing. He made it look easy," coach Brad Stevens said of Irving, who has had six career overtimes with at least 10 points.

Jayson Tatum scored 12 points and grabbed 12 boards for a double-double and Marcus Morris added 27 points for the Celtics, who had to shuffle the roster because they were missing three top players - Al Horford, Gordon Hayward and Jaylen Brown.

The Celtics had five players in double figures and made all 25 of their free throws.

Davis scores 44

Also, Anthony Davis scored 44 points and grabbed 18 rebounds as the New Orleans Pelicans held on to defeat the Oklahoma City Thunder 118-114.

Jrue Holiday had 20 points and 10 assists, and Julius Randle added 22 for New Orleans, who have alternated wins and losses in their past 10 games.

Paul George had 25 points and 11 rebounds, and Dennis Schroder scored 24 points for Oklahoma City, who have won five of their last seven contests.

Meanwhile, Jeremy Lamb sank the game winning shot with less than a second left to lift the Charlotte Hornets to a thrilling 108-107 victory over the struggling Detroit Pistons, who failed to hold on to a 10-point lead late in the contest.

Lamb's 22-foot jump shot with 0.3 of a second left on the clock resulted in a penalty for the Hornets. Lamb's teammate Malik Monk ran onto the court before the final horn sounded to celebrate and was called for a technical.

The basket still counted and the Pistons ran out of time. Kemba Walker finished with a game-high 31 points and had nine assists and eight rebounds for the Hornets, who won their third straight and moved into sixth place in the Eastern Conference - a half-game ahead of Detroit.