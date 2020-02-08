NBA: Raptors outlast Pacers, extend franchise-best win streak to 13, Jazz rally to beat Blazers amid heated finish

(REUTERS) - Serge Ibaka collected 22 points and 10 rebounds as the Toronto Raptors extended their franchise-best winning streak to 13 games on Friday (Feb 7) with a 115-106 victory over the Indiana Pacers in Indianapolis.

But the National Basketball Association champions lost Kyle Lowry to a whiplash injury in the third quarter.

Fred VanVleet had 20 points and O.G. Anunoby added 16 for Toronto, who benefited from a 27-6 advantage in fast-break points to complete a home-and-home sweep of the Pacers this week. The Raptors posted a 119-118 victory over Indiana at Toronto on Wednesday.

Lowry scored 10 of his 16 points in the first quarter to move past Vince Carter (9,420 points) for third place among the franchise's top all-time scorers. Carter once held the team record before being traded to the then-New Jersey Nets in 2004.

In another game, Donovan Mitchell scored the tiebreaking lay-up with 19.5 seconds left, and the Utah Jazz survived a controversial finish to post a 117-114 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers in Salt Lake City.

Bojan Bogdanovic scored 27 points to help the Jazz halt a season-worst, five-game losing streak in which they overcame a 16-point, second-half deficit.

Damian Lillard poured in 42 for Portland, who lost for just the third time in the past nine games.

Mitchell's lay-up gave Utah a 116-114 lead. Lillard then drove in an attempt to tie the score, and his shot hit the glass and was on its way into the basket before Utah's Rudy Gobert tipped it away, but goal-tending was not called.

The Trail Blazers fouled Bogdanovic with nine seconds left, and he split two free throws to make it a three-point game.

Portland's Caleb Swanigan missed a corner three-point attempt from the right wing as time expired, and a vehemently upset Lillard had to be restrained by assistant coaches before leaving the court.

Meanwhile, Kelly Oubre Jr scored a career-high 39 points, Devin Booker added 33, and the Phoenix Suns ended a four-game losing streak with a 127-91 rout of the visiting Houston Rockets.

The Rockets, playing without star guard Russell Westbrook who was rested, had their four-game winning streak end as they posted a season low in points - despite 32 points from James Harden.

Houston's small-ball main lineup lost a game for the first time this month.

Westbrook, who averages 26.7 points per game, was given the night off to rest, a day after he surpassed the 20,000-point mark of his career in a win over the Los Angeles Lakers.

Lowry's night against the Pacers came to an abrupt end with 2:42 remaining in the third quarter. He sustained what the Raptors referred to as whiplash after he came down hard on the leg of Ibaka.

The team announced that he would be evaluated but coach Nick Nurse said he would not count on Lowry for the game against the Nets on Saturday night.

Toronto's Pascal Siakam scored 13 of his 15 points in the first quarter before he was inadvertently poked in the eye by teammate Rondae Hollis-Jefferson following a lay-up from Indiana's Victor Oladipo with 3:24 remaining in the second. Siakam retreated to the locker room and returned to start the third quarter.

Domantas Sabonis collected 19 points and 16 rebounds, and Oladipo scored 11 of his 15 points in the first half for the Pacers, who have dropped a season-high four in a row.

Doug McDermott made a driving lay-up to bring Indiana within two points at 101-99 with 6:47 remaining in the fourth quarter before Anunoby sank an uncontested three-pointer on the next possession. Terence Davis drained a three and added two emphatic dunks to push the Raptors' lead to 113-103 with 1:46 left.

Toronto made seven treys to seize a 36-31 lead after the first quarter and benefited from a 20-4 edge in fast-break points to claim a 64-63 advantage at intermission. Indiana remained within striking distance following double-digit scoring performances by Oladipo (11), Malcolm Brogdon (10) and Sabonis (10).

New Orleans' Jrue Holiday watched his brothers Aaron and Justin play from the stands on Friday, one day before the Pelicans visit the Pacers.