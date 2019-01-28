NBA: Raptors clip Mavericks despite triple-double from rookie Luka Doncic

DALLAS (REUTERS) - The visiting Toronto Raptors drained 17 three-pointers and Kawhi Leonard scored 33 points, offsetting a triple-double by National Basketball Association rookie sensation Luka Doncic in a 123-120 victory against the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday night (Jan 27).

The Raptors salvaged the final game of their three-game road trip, while Dallas could not cap their three-game home stand with a third consecutive win.

Doncic, though, put on a show with a game-high and career-best 35 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists. It was his second triple-double and sixth 30-point game of the season.

Leonard's jumper tied the game at 108-108 with 4min 25sec remaining and his driving lay-up made it 118-112 with one minute to play.

Kyle Lowry contributed 19 points, with all five of his field goals coming from deep. Pascal Siakam had 14 points, including a three-point play that put Toronto ahead 111-108 with 3:56 to go. Fred VanVleet added 13 points, including three three-pointers, off the bench.

Leonard scored 19 of Toronto's 70 first-half points and the Raptors led by 12 at the break.

Dallas climbed back in the game in the third quarter, scoring 30 to the Raptors' 15. Toronto missed their first 10 shots of the quarter and then lost the lead for the first time since the opening minutes of the game when Dennis Smith Jr. made a lay-up and a three-pointer to put Dallas up 75-74.

The Mavs grabbed their largest lead, 92-85, early in the fourth. Doncic's three-pointer made it 104-99 before the Raptors made their charge to grab the much-needed victory.

Dallas will look back at their poor free-throw shooting (23 of 34) as being a fatal flaw.

Harrison Barnes struggled to get 14 points on three-of-11 shooting. Smith and reserve forward Dorian Finney-Smith both finished with 13 points and Wesley Matthews had 12.

Leonard added 10 rebounds and Serge Ibaka (11 points, 11 boards) also had a double-double for Toronto.

In New York, Wayne Ellington scored 10 of his team-high 19 points in the final 2:16 as the Miami Heat held off the New York Knicks for a 106-97 victory.

In Minneapolis, Donovan Mitchell scored 29 points and dished out five assists to lead the Utah Jazz to a 125-111 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves.