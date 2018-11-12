NBA protests against gun violence

Los Angeles Clippers forward Tobias Harris sporting a black T-shirt emblazoned with the word "Enough" and its back bearing the names of the 12 victims of Wednesday's Borderline Bar and Grill shooting in Thousand Oaks, California. Both sets of players from the Milwaukee Bucks and the Clippers wore the T-shirts prior to their National Basketball Association game at the Staples Centre, which the home side won 128-126 in overtime on Saturday. According to the LA Times, the Lakers are also planning to wear the same T-shirts in their upcoming game against the Atlanta Hawks to honour the Thousand Oaks shooting victims.