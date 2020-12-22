NBA players to get jab only after essential staff

LOS ANGELES • Dr Leroy Sims, the medical director of the National Basketball Association (NBA), joined front-line healthcare workers in California in getting the Covid-19 Pfizer vaccine last week.

He was among 148 respiratory therapists, registered nurses, and doctors to get the jab at the Mills-Peninsula Medical Centre in Burlingame, California.

"For me, this has been a long-time coming," Sims, who practises emergency medicine at the hospital as well, said.

"I've been dealing with the pandemic from Jan 4 in terms of informing the NBA and friends and family, and followed it really closely.

"So to be at this point, there's no anxiety whatsoever. I'm really proud to be at this place."

His vaccine came just days before the regular season tips off today.

A handful of teams, including the Orlando Magic, Atlanta Hawks, Memphis Grizzlies and Utah Jazz, are allowing a limited number of fans into their arenas for the first time since March. Fans of the other teams may have to wait.

"Really it's going to be based on what the US looks like. The north-east looks different from the south-east looks different from the west," he added.

"And what the case burden is, positivity rates. So until we get the green light from the Department of Public Health and in those areas where we're not allowed to have fans, we won't. But to the extent that we can do it and do it safely, we will."

In the meantime, the league remains focused on keeping players safe, recommending that they continue to wear masks and keep physical distances and will also continue its deep testing protocols, Sims, who also managed the bio-secure bubble in Orlando, said.

According to the league and the National Basketball Players Association, almost 9 per cent of players tested positive before training camps opened earlier this month.

Back in late June, just over 5 per cent tested positive before they gathered in Florida, where teams finished out the season in the bubble.

During the league's three-month stay at Disney World, not a single player or coach tested positive for Covid-19 after the virus derailed the season in March for four months.

As the vaccine roll-out continues into the new year, Sims revealed that the NBA would be waiting for healthcare workers, the vulnerable, and any necessary essential workers to get vaccinated before its players and staff.

"In everything that we do, we have an eye on social responsibility. So we're not jumping the line," he said.

"When the opportunity comes for us to roll it out in a larger way to our players and to our staff, we'll do that.

"But we're not going to do that before the necessary essential workers get vaccinated."

