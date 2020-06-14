NBA players could sit out: Brogdon

NEW YORK • Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon says some National Basketball Association (NBA) players are considering skipping the planned 22-team restart to the coronavirus-halted 2019-20 campaign in Orlando next month.

The NBA shut down in March but is expected to return in mid-July once the final details are worked out between the league and the National Basketball Players Association.

Speaking on a podcast by New Orleans Pelicans guard J.J. Redick, union executive Brogdon cited several reasons some players are having second thoughts, including Covid-19 safety issues and concerns over isolation for weeks in the Florida "bubble" environment.

"I've talked to a few guys that are super interested in sitting out possibly," he said.

"I was actually talking to (Oklahoma City guard and players' union president) Chris Paul the other day, and he said, 'Man, this is an individual decision that every man has to make for himself'."

Brogdon added some players are concerned about going into quarantine for weeks as major changes in the black community are under way across the United States after George Floyd's death, and the worldwide protests and social movements that followed.

Playing basketball when racism and police brutality concerns are high might not be a comfortable mix for some players, he said.

"Some guys are going to say, 'For health reasons... I want to sit out'," he added.

"Other guys are going to say, 'The black community and my people are going through too much for me to basically be distracted with basketball. I'm not going to prioritise this over the black community.'

"It's a matter of perspective. I think guys are gathering to really talk about and dive deep into the idea of not playing."

Another issue for some could be the lack of visits by family and friends at the Disney World complex until after the first play-off round - nearly seven weeks after the anticipated start of mid-July training camps - and the lockdown status of the bubble.

