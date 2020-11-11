NBA players agree to 72-game schedule next term

LOS ANGELES • The National Basketball Association (NBA) and the players' association (NBPA) have reached an agreement in principle on a collective bargaining agreement (CBA) for the 2020-21 season, which will begin on Dec 22.

The NBPA last week approved the date for the opening of the new season that will have a reduced 72-game schedule.

After a meeting on Monday, the NBPA and the NBA said in a joint statement the salary cap would be US$109.14 million (S$147 million) and tax level would be US$132.63 million.

Both figures are unchanged from last term, and details of the games and broadcast schedule will be released later, US media reported.

"In subsequent seasons of the CBA, the salary cap and tax level will increase by a minimum of 3 per cent and a maximum of 10 per cent over the prior season," the league and players' union added.

"A new system will be used to ensure the parties' agreed-upon split of basketball-related income.

"In the event player compensation were to exceed players' designated share in any season, necessary salary reductions beyond the standard 10 per cent escrow would be spread across that season and potentially the following two seasons, subject to a maximum salary reduction in any season of 20 per cent."

The agreement is subject to a vote by the league's Board of Governors.

Free-agent negotiations will begin on Nov 20, two days after the draft, and training camps are set to start early next month.

Last season was completed last month after a four-month delay due to the Covid-19 pandemic, with teams competing in a bio-secure "bubble" at Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

10 Fewer games each team will play in the NBA regular season.

The Los Angeles Lakers captured a record-tying 17th NBA championship with a 106-93 win over the Miami Heat, sealing the best-of-seven series 4-2.

REUTERS