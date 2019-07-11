NBA plans changes to free agency rules to preserve integrity of league

LOS ANGELES • More than US$3 billion (S$4.08 billion) worth of free-agency agreements were reached by the end of June 30, a rush that led many National Basketball Association (NBA) stars to eschew meetings with suitors, with teams forced to make rule-bending decisions or risk missing out on their top targets.

The mad surge led NBA commissioner Adam Silver to acknowledge on Tuesday that the league needed to update its free agency and tampering rules to accommodate the increased pace of agreements and the commonplace rule-skirting regarding contact between players and teams.

"We always knew there was some leakage and slippage around those deadlines," he said, addressing a small group of reporters following the NBA's Board of Governors meetings in Las Vegas.

"We need to revisit and reset those rules. It's pointless to have rules that we can't enforce. It hurts the perception of integrity around the league."

Silver also admitted the rush had to "move to a new level" for a multitude of reasons, including the shortening of contract lengths, the rise in salaries leading many players to prioritise market factors over maximum earnings, and saturation coverage by the media, brought about by intense fan interest.

He said: "The minute-by-minute coverage we all get. It puts pressure on teams. It puts pressure on players. It puts pressure on all of you to break stories. Here we are in 2019.

"It's a very different world than it used to be. How should we adjust accordingly?"

Indeed, a perceived rise in tampering, or illegal contact between NBA teams and players, has been a hot-button issue since last term.

The league fined then-New Orleans Pelicans centre Anthony Davis US$50,000 after he made a public trade request through his agent in late January.

Although Silver did not announce imminent policy changes, he said the NBA would seek possible solutions that could be enacted "unilaterally" by the league office.

In another development, coaches will be allowed to challenge one call per game by "twirling their finger towards a referee" on a one-year trial basis.

Teams, however, get just one challenge, even if it is successful, and plays will still be reviewed without the need for a challenge in the final two minutes of regulation or overtime.

REUTERS, WASHINGTON POST