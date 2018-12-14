NBA: Phoenix Suns top Dallas Mavericks, end 10-game skid

LOS ANGELES (REUTERS) - T.J. Warren scored a game-high 30 points, and the Phoenix Suns snapped a 10-game losing skid with a 99-89 National Basketball Association victory over the visiting Dallas Mavericks on Thursday night (Dec 13).

Phoenix picked up just their fifth win of the season and first since knocking off the Milwaukee Bucks on Nov 23. Dallas, who continued their up-and-down, home-road act, saw their three-game win streak end one night after extending their home win streak to 11 games. The Mavs have dropped their past three road games.

The Suns probably wish they could see more of Dallas. It was their seventh consecutive win against the Mavs, including a 21-point victory in the season opener. In this one, Phoenix had control throughout, save for a Dallas run in the third quarter that cut the Suns' lead to 56-53.

Trevor Ariza's three-pointer ended Dallas' surge, and then a second trey from Ariza powered a 16-4 run for a 72-57 lead with 3:13 left in the quarter.

Ariza finished with 13 points, eight rebounds, five assists and four steals. Reserve Jamal Crawford added 17 points in 27 minutes for Phoenix. Josh Jackson scored 14 points with eight rebounds off the Phoenix bench, including a huge three-pointer that extended the Suns' lead to 93-83 with 3:20 to go.

Dallas played lethargically throughout, and they showed up the most on long-distance shooting. The Mavs went 5 of 33 from the beyond the arc, including a stretch in which they missed 13 in a row.

Even welcoming back Dirk Nowitzki for his debut in his 21st season with the franchise couldn't snap Dallas out of their malaise. Nowitzki missed the first 26 games after undergoing offseason ankle surgery. He was limited to six minutes off the bench, scoring two points. He banked in his first mid-range jumper and missed a three-point attempt.

Harrison Barnes led Dallas with 15 points but cooled off from his recent hot streak from three-point range, hitting just 2 of 9. DeAndre Jordan had 14 points and 15 rebounds, and rookie guards Luka Doncic and Jalen Brunson each scored 13 points.