NBA: Philadelphia 76ers fire coach Brett Brown after being swept out of play-off series by Boston Celtics

LOS ANGELES (AFP) - The Philadelphia 76ers fired head coach Brett Brown on Monday (Aug 24), just one day after the team were swept out of the play-offs by the Boston Celtics in the National Basketball Association's quarantine bubble.

Brown compiled a 221-344 record in seven seasons at the helm of the Eastern Conference franchise. He took the team to the play-offs each of the last three seasons.

"I have a tremendous level of respect for Brett both personally and professionally and appreciate all he's done for the 76ers organisation and the City of Philadelphia," said general manager Elton Brand.

"He did many positive things during his time here, developing young talent and helping position our team for three straight post-season appearances.

"Unfortunately, we fell well short of our goals this year and I believe it is best to go in a new direction. This will be an important off-season for us as we look to get back on track towards our goal of competing for an NBA championship."

In the past three years, the Sixers have been unable to make it past the Eastern Conference play-off semi-finals. They were dealt a significant blow this year when Ben Simmons suffered a serious knee injury in the seeding games.

Brand said they would begin the search for a new coach immediately.