NBA: Pacers end skid with win over Pistons, Celtics make 20 treys to beat Raptors

DETROIT (REUTERS) - Domantas Sabonis piled up 26 points, eight rebounds and eight assists and the Indiana Pacers snapped a four-game losing streak in the National Basketball Association by pulling away from the Detroit Pistons 111-95 on Thursday (Feb 12).

Sabonis added three steals and two blocks and Malcolm Brogdon had 18 points, nine rebounds and four assists. Jeremy Lamb tossed in 17 points off the bench and Myles Turner had 14 points and eight rebounds.

Justin Holiday chipped in 11 points and T.J. McConnell filled the statistics sheet with seven points, seven assists, six rebounds and two steals for the Pacers.

Reserve Josh Jackson led Detroit with 18 points, eight rebounds and four assists. Rookie Isaiah Stewart scored a career-high 17 points with seven rebounds and Blake Griffin had 16 points and six assists.

Jerami Grant, who scored 32 points in each of the Pistons' previous two games, was held to nine points on 4-for-17 shooting.

Detroit centre Mason Plumlee was a late scratch due to bursitis in his right elbow.

In Houston, Jimmy Butler posted a triple-double, Bam Adebayo flirted with one and the Miami Heat erased a first-half, double-digit deficit to beat the Houston Rockets 101-94 at Toyota Centre.

Butler finished with 27 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists while Adebayo added 10 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists. Max Strus (21 points off the bench) and Duncan Robinson (15 points) each made five three-pointers to co-author the second-half comeback for the Heat.

John Wall sank a three-pointer with 50 seconds left to pull the Rockets, who once trailed by 15, to within 97-94. But the Heat corralled two offensive rebounds on the subsequent possession, and Butler sank two free throws to seal the win, the fourth in succession for shorthanded Miami. Houston have dropped four consecutive games.

In Boston, Semi Ojeleye scored a career-high 24 points, Payton Pritchard added 20 and the Celtics made 20 three-pointers on their way to a 120-106 victory over the Toronto Raptors.

Ojeleye and Pritchard each hit six treys as the Celtics won for just the second time in their last five games.

Kemba Walker scored 21 points on five treys, and Jayson Tatum had 17 points and nine assists. Jaylen Brown chipped in a 12-point, 10-assist double-double despite 3-for-14 shooting.

Boston had assists on 30 of their 39 baskets and shot 51.3 per cent from behind the arc.

Kyle Lowry had 24 points, Pascal Siakam 23 and Norman Powell 15 to lead the Raptors, who lost for the second time in their last seven.

Toronto had 19 three-pointers in a victory on Wednesday, but only made nine of 32 (32.1 per cent) against Boston.