NBA: Nuggets extend Nets' losing streak to eight games; Bulls fall to 76ers again

DENVER (REUTERS) - Nikola Jokic had 27 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists, while Will Barton added 21 points, as the Denver Nuggets beat the Brooklyn Nets 124-104 in the National Basketball Association on Sunday (Feb 6).

Aaron Gordon scored 17 points, Monte Morris and Jeff Green scored 12 apiece, Bryn Forbes had 11 and Zeke Nnaji 10 to help Denver end a three-game losing streak.

Kyrie Irving finished with 27 points and 11 assists, Cam Thomas had 20 points, Blake Griffin finished with 19, Patty Mills scored 14 and Bruce Brown had 10 for Brooklyn, who have now lost eight consecutive games.

The Nets played without James Harden for the second straight game due to left hamstring tightness.

Harden, 32, is averaging 22.5 points, 10.2 assists and 8.0 rebounds in 44 games this season. He has averaged 25.0 points during his career while earning one Most Valuable Player award in 2017-18 and notching nine All-Star selections.

Brooklyn offered him a three-year, US$161 million (S$216.6 million) extension last off-season that he declined. He has a US$47.4 million player option for next season and could sign a longer-term deal worth US$200 million or more, depending on whether he stays with Brooklyn or targets another team.

But coach Steve Nash told reporters on Sunday that Harden will not be traded.

"I've talked to James; he wants to be here," Nash said. "He wants to be here long term as well, so I don't think anything's changed other than noise from the outside. James wants to be here, we're building with James and we think we have the best chance to win with James.

"I don't think anything's changed on the inside, in our locker room, in our communication. It's just all the noise from the (outside)."

In Minneapolis, Karl-Anthony Towns had 24 points and 12 rebounds and the Minnesota Timberwolves extended their winning streak to four games by topping the Detroit Pistons for the second time in four days, 118-105.

D'Angelo Russell, who missed the previous four games with a shin contusion, contributed 22 points and eight assists and Malik Beasley supplied 20 points off the bench. Anthony Edwards added 17 points and five assists and Jaden McDaniels tossed in 13 points for the Timberwolves, who won 128-117 in Detroit on Thursday.

Saddiq Bey led Detroit with 24 points and eight rebounds. Trey Lyles had 16 points and seven rebounds, Cory Joseph added 15 points and Hamidou Diallo chipped in 11. The Pistons have lost four straight and eight of their last nine games.

Minnesota shot 46.2 per cent from the field, while Detroit shot 42.1 per cent.

The Timberwolves, who outscored the Pistons 63-49 in the second half, had a 20-11 advantage in fast-break points.

In Chicago, Joel Embiid had 40 points, 10 rebounds and two blocked shots to lift the Philadelphia 76ers past the Bulls 119-108.

It was the seventh game that Embiid had scored at least 40 points this season.

Tobias Harris scored 23 points, Tyrese Maxey added 16 and Seth Curry contributed 12 for the Sixers, who snapped a two-game losing streak.

DeMar DeRozan led the Bulls with 45 points, nine rebounds and seven assists. Nikola Vucevic added 23 points and Javonte Green had 17.

The Bulls played without several key injured players - Zach LaVine, Lonzo Ball, Alex Caruso and Coby White.

The Sixers have won all three meetings against the Bulls thus far this season.