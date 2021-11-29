NBA: No repeat of fracas as LeBron James scores 33 to lead Lakers past Pistons again

(REUTERS) - LeBron James recorded 33 points and nine assists to help the Los Angeles Lakers notch a 110-106 NBA victory over the visiting Detroit Pistons on Sunday night (Nov 28).

Russell Westbrook had 25 points and nine assists and Anthony Davis contributed 24 points and 10 rebounds, as the Lakers (11-11) won for just the third time in the past eight National Basketball Association games.

Jerami Grant scored 32 points but could not prevent Detroit from losing their sixth consecutive game.

Frank Jackson added 17 points, Cade Cunningham registered 15 points and 11 rebounds, Trey Lyles scored 13 points and Hamidou Diallo tallied 10 for the Pistons.

The contest was a rematch of the game in Detroit seven days earlier, when James and Detroit's Isaiah Stewart were involved in a wild fracas that saw James suspended for one game and Stewart for two contests. There were no incidents this time.

Earlier, Stephen Curry scored a game-high 33 points and the Golden State Warriors set up their double showdown with the Phoenix Suns with a suffocating defensive effort in a 105-90 victory over the hosts Los Angeles Clippers.

Otto Porter Jr came off the bench to contribute 18 points and 10 rebounds, and Jordan Poole added 17 points for Golden State, who won their seventh straight.

Owners of the best record in the NBA at 18-2, the Warriors head on to Phoenix, where they will duel with the streaking Suns on Tuesday and Friday, with the second meeting set for San Francisco. The Suns (17-3), the defending Western Conference champions, have won 16 in a row.

Paul George went for 30 points for the Clippers (11-9), who had been 2-0 in afternoon games over the previous seven days. He shot 3 of 7 on three-pointers, accounting for one-third of their total.

Meanwhile, Dillon Brooks scored 21 points and Desmond Bane added 18 as hosts Memphis, in their first game since star guard Ja Morant suffered a sprained left knee, led by as many as 37 in blowing out Sacramento 128-101.

Elsewhere, Marcus Smart scored eight of his 21 points in the fourth quarter and finished with eight rebounds and six assists, as Boston defeated hosts Toronto for the second time in three meetings this season, 109-97.

In another game, Jrue Holiday posted 23 points, nine assists and seven rebounds, Giannis Antetokounmpo added 26 points and 13 rebounds, and Milwaukee blew out hosts Indiana 118-100 for their seventh consecutive win.



Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (in white) during a game against the Indiana Pacers in Indianapolis on Nov 28, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS



Last week in Detroit in the Pistons-Lakers game, the episode began when James struck Stewart in the face with his left fist as the two battled for positioning at the free-throw line.

An enraged Stewart attempted to get at James multiple times despite blood flowing out of a huge gash on his face.

Stewart had five points and six rebounds in 27 minutes on Sunday night.

Talen Horton-Tucker added 12 points for the Lakers, who made 50 per cent of their field-goal attempts, including 9 of 32 from three-point range.

Detroit shot 42.7 per cent from the field and was 13 of 33 from behind the arc.

The Pistons recovered from a 19-point deficit to trail 108-102 on Grant's basket with 1:21 remaining.

He made two free throws to cut the deficit to four with 16.7 seconds left.

He later scored on a dunk with 2.1 seconds to play to pull Detroit within 109-106 before Horton-Tucker split two free throws with 0.9 seconds left to put the game away.

Earlier, Grant's dunk tied the score at 56 with 9:12 left in the third quarter before the Lakers made seven straight shots during a 16-0 burst.

James scored seven points during the run, which was completed by Davis' dunk with 5:24 left in the period.

Horton-Tucker drained a three-pointer to increase the advantage to 77-58 with 3:43 remaining but Detroit narrowed its deficit to 83-70 entering the final stanza.

The Pistons made a spirited run and pulled within 99-93 on Jackson's basket with 4:38 left.

James (15), Westbrook (14) and Davis (13) combined for 42 first-half points as the Lakers led 51-48 at the break.