NBA: Nikola Jokic, Nuggets overpower Oklahoma City; Jazz top Pelicans

DENVER (REUTERS) - Nikola Jokic had 27 points and 12 rebounds, Paul Millsap added 13 points and a season-high 12 rebounds and the Denver Nuggets beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 119-101 in the National Basketball Association (NBA) on Tuesday (Jan 19).

Monte Morris scored 15 points off the Denver bench. Will Barton scored 13 points, Gary Harris and PJ Dozier added 11 apiece and JaMychal Green had 10 points and eight rebounds.

The Nuggets outscored the Thunder 66-43 in the second and third quarters, then rested their starters in the fourth. Denver have alternated wins and losses over the past five games.

Luguentz Dort led Oklahoma City with 20 points. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 14, Darius Bazley added 12 and Isaiah Roby had 10 points and nine rebounds for the Thunder, who lost for the third time in four games.

In Salt Lake City, Donovan Mitchell scored 28 points and the Utah Jazz blew open a close game in the third quarter to cruise to their sixth win in a row, 118-102 over the New Orleans Pelicans.

Mitchell was one of six Jazz players with multiple three-pointers, hitting four of Utah's 21 treys.

Joe Ingles (five), Jordan Clarkson (four), Bojan Bogdanovic (three), Royce O'Neale (two) and Georges Niang (two) also had more than one triple for Utah, who shot 50.6 per cent overall and 44.7 per cent from beyond the arc.

The Pelicans, who lost for the sixth time in seven games, only made six of 26 three-point attempts (23.1 per cent) and 45.3 per cent from the floor overall.

New Orleans star Zion Williamson had another strong showing but did not get enough help. He finished with 32 points and five rebounds. Brandon Ingram was the only other New Orleans player in double figures, contributing 17 points.

Clarkson scored 18 off the bench for the Jazz. Ingles added 15 in his return from a three-game absence caused by an Achilles injury, and Rudy Gobert amassed 13 points, 18 rebounds and three blocked shots.

The Jazz will host the Pelicans again on Thursday.