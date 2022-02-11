NBA: Nets trade James Harden to 76ers in deal for Ben Simmons, others: reports

NEW YORK (AFP) - Three-time National Basketball Association scoring champion James Harden was traded by the Brooklyn Nets to the Philadelphia 76ers in a deal for Australian Ben Simmons and others, according to multiple reports on Thursday (Feb 11).

ESPN and The Athletic reported the deal will deliver the Sixers a back-court dynamo in Harden as well as Paul Millsap in exchange for Simmons, who has sat out the 2021-22 season, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and two first-round NBA Draft choices.

The blockbuster deal was the major move teams and fans had awaited before Thursday's NBA trade deadline.

Harden, the 2018 NBA Most Valuable Player, was traded from Houston to the Nets in January 2021 as part of a four-team deal that was expected to make Brooklyn a major title threat this season with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving alongside.

It has not worked out that way, in part due to injuries that have kept the superstar trio from spending much time on the court together, Harden being nagged by a sore hamstring while Irving is unvaccinated for Covid-19 and banned from home games under New York City's virus safety regulations.

Harden, 32, is averaging 22.5 points, an NBA second-best 10.2 assists and 8.0 rebounds a game this season for the Nets, who at 29-25 rank only eighth in the Eastern Conference, three games behind the 76ers (32-22) and 5.5 adrift of East leaders Miami.

Harden gets another chance with a title contender and adds a major shooting guard to a Sixers line-up powered by Cameroonian centre Joel Embiid, the NBA's leading scorer with 29.4 points a game.

The trade also ends a long-running saga with Simmons in Philadelphia, with the Australian guard seemingly unable to fit in well alongside Embiid in the 76ers' system.

Simmons, 25, was the NBA 2018 Rookie of the Year and an NBA All-Star for the next three seasons. He skipped training camp and has not reported to the team this season over what he termed as mental issues.

In four NBA seasons, he has averaged 15.9 points, 8.1 rebounds and 7.7 assists.

If he were to be able to bring those numbers consistently to the Nets, it might help the club offset the reduced availability of Irving and provide the outside threat Durant needs to dominate inside, such as he enjoyed with Curry's brother Stephen during two NBA championship seasons with Golden State before coming to Brooklyn.

Porzingis to Wizards

There were reports of other moves in the final hours that deals could be made for the campaign.

Dallas sent Latvian centre Kristaps Porzingis and a second-round draft pick to the Washington Wizards in a deal that sent Spencer Dinwiddie and Latvian forward Davis Bertans to the Mavericks.