NBA: Nets' Kyrie Irving targeting season debut on Wednesday - report

REUTERS - Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving plans to make his season debut on Wednesday night (Jan 5) against the Indiana Pacers in Indianapolis, The Athletic reported on Monday.

Unvaccinated, Irving is rejoining the team on a part-time basis in a complicated scheduling web that involves state protocol.

Unable to take part in home games due to New York's Covid-19 vaccine mandates, the 29-year-old is expected to compete in most road contests - except against the New York Knicks and also the Toronto Raptors, due to Ontario regulations.

Led by NBA scoring leader and MVP favourite Kevin Durant, the Nets have held their own without Irving. They take the second-best record (23-11) in the Eastern Conference into Monday night's game against the visiting Memphis Grizzlies.

Irving, a seven-time All-Star, played in 54 regular-season games for the Nets last season and averaged 26.9 points, six assists and 4.8 rebounds.

In 582 career games (all starts) with the Cleveland Cavaliers (2011-17), Boston Celtics (2017-19) and Nets, he has averages of 22.8 points, 5.7 assists and 3.8 rebounds.