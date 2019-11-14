NBA: Morant lifts Grizzlies past Hornets in final seconds, Vucevic and Magic pull away from Embiid-less 76ers

CHARLOTTE (REUTERS) - Rookie guard Ja Morant scored on a drive to the basket with 0.7 second left to give the Memphis Grizzlies a 119-117 victory over the Charlotte Hornets in the National Basketball Association on Wednesday night (Nov 13).

Terry Rozier missed a potential winning three-point attempt for Charlotte on the game's last shot.

Morant got back in the groove offensively and scored 23 points, as the Grizzlies recovered from two sluggish second-half stretches. He had a total of 17 points in the past two games in which he played, but he was steadier on the offensive end in this game.

That helped the Grizzlies win their second game in a row, both on the road.

In Orlando, Nikola Vucevic collected 25 points and 12 rebounds as the Magic pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 112-97 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers.

Aaron Gordon added a double-double of his own with 18 points and 13 rebounds, along with seven assists, for Orlando, who outscored Philadelphia by a 32-15 margin in the fourth quarter.

The Magic improved to 78-38 all-time versus the 76ers for a .672 win percentage, their highest against any opponent.

Terrence Ross and Evan Fournier each had 13 points as Orlando had seven players score in double figures to post just their second win in seven outings.

Markelle Fultz finished with eight points in his first regular-season game against the team that selected him with the first overall pick of the 2017 NBA Draft.

Josh Richardson scored 19 points and Ben Simmons added 18 for the 76ers, who have lost four in a row on the road.

Al Horford returned from a one-game absence to record 14 points on just 5-for-18 shooting in place of All-Star centre Joel Embiid, who sat out after logging 35 minutes in Tuesday's 98-97 win over Cleveland.