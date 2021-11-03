NBA: Milwaukee Bucks star Khris Middleton tests positive for Covid-19

MILWAUKEE (REUTERS) - Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton has tested positive for Covid-19, coach Mike Budenholzer confirmed to reporters on Tuesday (Nov 2).

Middleton was held out of the Bucks' previous game on Sunday with an illness that, at the time, was termed non-Covid. It is unknown how many games he will miss now.

"We thought he just had a head cold or some type of non-Covid illness," Budenholzer said. "And then, he didn't feel good again the next day. Got tested and has come back positive."

In six games this season, Middleton has averaged 20.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 2.0 steals per game for the defending champions. Now in his 10th season in the National Basketball Association, he owns career averages of 16.8 points and 4.8 rebounds.

Milwaukee were 3-4 entering Tuesday's game against the Detroit Pistons.