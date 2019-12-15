NBA: Mills hits OT winner as Spurs edge out Suns, Heat rally to beat Mavs also in OT after Doncic injury

(REUTERS) - Patty Mills had 26 points off the bench, including a jump shot with 1.7 seconds remaining that gave the San Antonio Spurs a 121-119 overtime victory over the Phoenix Suns in Mexico City on Saturday (Dec 14).

It was the second of the two games in the National Basketball Association Mexico City series this season, after the Mavericks beat the Pistons on Thursday.

Mills tied a season high with six three-pointers from 14 attempts. LaMarcus Aldridge, DeMar DeRozan and Dejounte Murray had 18 points apiece, and Lonnie Walker IV had 16 points for the Spurs (10-15), who have won four of six and had most of the fan support in a game that was a designated home game for the Suns.

Ricky Rubio had 25 points and 13 assists, and Frank Kaminsky had 22 points and seven rebounds. Dario Saric had 19 points and tied a career-high with 17 rebounds for the Suns, who played without injured leading scorer Devin Booker.

Meanwhile, Jimmy Butler scored 27 points as the Miami Heat recorded a 122-118 overtime victory over the Dallas Mavericks in a game that saw Luka Doncic sprain his right ankle early in the first quarter.

After Jalen Brunson's three-pointer gave Dallas a 118-114 lead in overtime, Tyler Herro answered with one of his own before Bam Adebayo's emphatic dunk gave Miami the advantage.

Butler rebounded after missing a pair of free throws by making his next two with 5.7 seconds remaining, and Brunson misfired on a three-point attempt to effectively end the game. Herro finished with 19 points and Adebayo collected a triple-double with 18 points, 11 boards and 10 assists for the Heat (19-7), who rebounded after dropping a 113-110 decision to the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday.

Tim Hardaway Jr made six three-pointers to highlight his 28-point performance and Kristaps Porzingis had 22 points and 14 rebounds for the Mavericks (17-8), who have lost two of three after winning 10 of their previous 11.

X-rays were negative for Doncic, who did not return to the game after stepping on the foot of Miami guard Kendrick Nunn while driving to the basket. He remained on the floor for several moments before hobbling to the locker room.

But head coach Rick Carlisle told reporters later the Slovenian was not likely to play on Monday when Milwaukee visit.

"We hope it's not serious," he said, adding that Doncic could put weight on the leg. "... That's about all that we have for you now."

Doncic entered Saturday's contest averaging team-leading totals in points (30.4), rebounds (9.9) and assists (9.3) this season.

Elsewhere, Nikola Jokic recorded 28 points, 14 rebounds and matched his season high of 12 assists for his fourth triple-double of the season to help the Denver Nuggets post a 110-102 victory over the visiting Oklahoma City Thunder.

Will Barton scored 18 points and Jamal Murray added 14 points and seven assists, as Denver defeated the Thunder for the seventh straight time.

Jerami Grant tallied 13 points and Gary Harris had 11 for the Nuggets.

Against the Spurs, Rubio's three-pointer with 31.5 seconds remaining in overtime gave the Suns 119-117 lead, but DeRozan made a floater with 5.5 seconds remaining to tie it.

He missed a free throw after being fouled on the play, but the Spurs regained possession after a scramble for the rebound, and Mills hit his jumper to win it.

Aron Baynes' three-pointer at the buzzer was off, as the Suns (11-14) lost their third of four and seventh of 10.

The Suns led 114-113 after a Rubio jumper with 1:36 remaining before Mills' sixth three-pointer put the Spurs back on 116-114 on the next possession. Cam Johnson's dunk tied it at 116 with a minute left. Aldridge made one of two free throws with 48.6 seconds left before Rubio's three.

Phoenix, who led by as many as 10 in the third quarter, needed to rally from down seven points in about the final two minutes to force overtime. Kelly Oubre Jr hit a trey with 3.2 seconds remaining in regulation to tie it, after Aldridge missed a free throw with 16.2 seconds left.

The Spurs led by 10 late in the first quarter and began the second up 28-18.

The Suns responded to take a 48-44 lead into half-time.

Booker, averaging 25 points and 6.4 assists a game, was sidelined with a right wrist contusion, sustained at Houston the previous Saturday.