NBA: Mazzulla, Williams tossed as Celtics crash to first loss

LOS ANGELES – The Boston Celtics crashed to their first loss of the National Basketball Association (NBA) season in a stormy 120-102 road loss to the Chicago Bulls on Monday that saw head coach Joe Mazzulla and star power forward Grant Williams ejected.

After opening their campaign with three straight wins, the Celtics looked poised to deliver another statement victory as they sprinted into a 19-point lead midway through the first quarter at Chicago’s United Centre.

But the Bulls regrouped swiftly and stifled the Celtics’ offensive game to come roaring back in the second quarter, outscoring the visitors 35-15 to open up a 65-54 lead at half-time. Chicago added another 35 points in the third quarter to romp into a 21-point lead heading into the fourth.

By that stage, Celtics interim head coach Mazzulla had already been tossed from the game, ordered back to the locker room after backing star Jayson Tatum’s questioning of a refereeing decision.

A grim night for Boston got worse early in the fourth quarter when Williams was also tossed for bumping into referee Cheryl Flores as he got to his feet. Williams remonstrated furiously before storming off down the tunnel to jeers from the Chicago crowd.

DeMar DeRozan led the scoring for Chicago with 25 points while Ayo Dosunmu added 22 points. Zach LaVine (19 points), Nikola Vucevic (18) and Derrick Jones Jr. (10) also made double figures for the Bulls. Tatum (26 points) and Jaylen Brown (21) led Boston’s scorers.

Mazzulla blamed his ejection on a loss of composure. “It’s unfortunate,” he said. “We have to be composed in all situations. Regardless of what happens, we have to be better, more composed, and it starts with me.”

He was also dismayed by the defensive shortcomings that allowed Chicago to come back after the Celtics’ fast start. “We just let go of the rope defensively,” Mazzulla said. “When you get off to a great start like that you have to continue to play, especially on the road.”

In Memphis, Ja Morant and teammate Desmond Bane scored 38 points each as the Grizzlies overpowered the Brooklyn Nets 134-124.

It was another barnstorming performance from Morant, who has averaged just over 34 points per game in four outings this season. However, the 23-year-old star was forced to share top billing with teammate Bane, whose 38-point haul included eight-of-10 from three-point range.