NBA: Magic Morant spurs Grizzlies, Heat gore Bulls

LOS ANGELES (AFP) - Ja Morant produced a virtuoso 52-point performance as the Memphis Grizzlies defeated the San Antonio Spurs 118-105 in the National Basketball Association's (NBA) Western Conference clash on Monday (March 1) at FedExForum.

Morant made 22 of 30 shots from the field in a magical display for Memphis, two days after scoring 46 points in a win over Chicago.

Morant's career-high masterpiece included two dazzling season highlights - starting with an astonishing dunk over the Spurs' Austrian player Jakob Poeltl.

He then topped that on the stroke of half-time with a gravity-defying fadeaway jump shot after plucking a length-of-the-court pass from Steven Adams out of the air.

"I'm thankful for my teammates, my coaches," Morant said.

"They believe in me and have all the confidence in the world that I'll make the right plays."

The win leaves Memphis in third in the Western Conference with 43 wins and 20 defeats, trailing the Golden State Warriors (43-18) and the leading Phoenix Suns (49-12).

San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich meanwhile saluted Morant as a "beautiful player".

"What else can you say about him? It's not just that he's athletic... he knows what is going on on the court," Popovich said.

"So, you combine that cerebral part of his game with his athleticism and you've got a special kid."

Elsewhere on Monday, the Miami Heat shut down DeMar DeRozan to rout the Chicago Bulls 112-99 in their top-of-the-table Eastern Conference clash at FTX Arena.

Gabe Vincent and Tyler Herro scored 20 points apiece, while Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo each had 15 points as Miami's balanced offence completed a convincing victory.

But Miami's hard-nosed defensive display also played a huge role in the win, with the Heat ending DeRozan's remarkable run of 10 consecutive games with 30 points or more.

DeRozan was held to 18 points and was never allowed to settle into his rhythm by a rampant Miami, who improved to 41-21 at the top of the conference standings. The Bulls remain in second at 39-23.