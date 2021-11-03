NBA: Lowry, Heat too hot for Mavericks

LOS ANGELES (AFP) - Kyle Lowry put on an exhibition of three-point shooting as the Miami Heat outgunned Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks 125-110 on the road in Texas on Tuesday (Nov 2).

Miami star Lowry made six of nine from three-point range to finish with 22 points as the Heat improved to 6-1 to move to the top of the National Basketball Association's Eastern Conference.

His virtuoso performance from beyond the arc was complemented by impressive performances from Tyler Herro, who finished with 25 points, while Jimmy Butler had 23 points and Bam Adebayo 22.

The Mavericks, meanwhile, battled to stay in touch throughout thanks largely to Doncic, who finished with 33 points. Jalen Brunson chipped in with a gutsy 25-point haul while Tim Hardaway Jr added 17 points.

But despite Doncic's heroics, the win went to the Heat and Lowry, who delivered his best performance since joining Miami from Toronto in August.

Lowry said afterwards his arrival in Florida after nearly a decade in Toronto had been an easy transition.

"It's been pretty smooth," Lowry said. "Our coaching staff and Spo (head coach Erik Spoelstra) have let me go out there and do things and they've adjusted to me. And it's easy when you're playing with guys like P.J. (Tucker), Jimmy (Butler) and Markieff (Morris).

"We've got a good group out there who can mix and match and do everything. It's just fun. It's just about being professional and working hard."

Dallas had taken a 30-24 lead in the first quarter but Miami seized control of the game in the second, outscoring the Mavs 46-32 to take a lead they never relinquished before pulling away for the win.

In other games on Tuesday, Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with 28 points, nine assists and eight rebounds as the Milwaukee Bucks ended their three-game losing streak with a 117-89 road win over the Detroit Pistons.

The Pistons, who are propping up the Eastern Conference standings with a 1-6 record, never looked like claiming a second win of the season after the NBA champion took the lead early in the first quarter.

Milwaukee, playing without Khris Middleton, who tested positive for Covid-19 earlier on Tuesday, surged to a 57-39 lead at half-time and cruised through the third to lead by 28 points heading into the final quarter.

Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer praised the defensive contribution of Antetokounmpo, who had four blocks and pulled down eight defensive rebounds.

"We needed this," Budenholzer said. "I thought (Giannis) set the tone defensively. It felt like he was everywhere."

Jordan Nwora and Pat Connaughton had 16 points each while Bobby Portis finished with 12 points and Justin Robinson 11 for the Bucks, who improved to 4-4 with the victory.

Jerami Grant led Detroit's scorers with 21 points.