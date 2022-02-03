NBA: Los Angeles Lakers end losing run with 99-94 win over Portland Trail Blazers

(REUTERS) - Anthony Davis scored 30 points and grabbed 15 rebounds and Carmelo Anthony added 24 points on Wednesday (Feb 2) as the Los Angeles Lakers ended a three-game losing streak with a 99-94 victory over the visiting Portland Trail Blazers.

Russell Westbrook amassed nine points, 13 assists and 10 rebounds as the Lakers won after going 2-4 on their just-concluded road trip. The trek, which began Jan 21, was played exclusively against Eastern Conference teams.

All three defeats in the losing streak came without LeBron James, who remained out with swelling in his left knee.

Norman Powell scored 30 points and Anfernee Simons added 19 as the Trail Blazers lost their third consecutive game and fell for the fifth time in their past six contests. Portland is now 8-9 without star guard Damian Lillard, who is out after having abdominal surgery.

Jusuf Nurkic scored 16 points and pulled down 13 rebounds for the Trail Blazers, who finished 1-3 on a four-game road trip and now head home for the next five games.

The Lakers started fast, leading by as many as 13 in the second quarter, but the Blazers had a 32-20 advantage over the final 9min 23sec of the first half to trail just 54-53 at the break.

Portland entered the fourth quarter with a 75-72 advantage before the Lakers opened the period on an 8-2 run to lead by four. The Trail Blazers tied the game 89-all on a three-pointer by Powell with 2:44 remaining.

Davis put the Lakers ahead for good 91-89 on a step-back jumper with 2:24 remaining, and he went on a personal 6-0 run to put Los Angeles up 95-89 with 52 seconds left. The Lakers didn't score a point off a turnover until Davis made a free throw with 2:07 remaining.

Davis was playing in just his fourth game since returning after more than a month away because of a knee injury. He has scored at least 27 points in each of the past three games.

Avery Bradley scored 11 points for the Lakers, while Dwight Howard had 10 points and seven rebounds. Anthony finished with eight boards.

CJ McCollum scored 15 points and Robert Covington added 13 rebounds for the Blazers, who had a 24-1 advantage in points off turnovers.