NBA: LeBron's 50 points lead Lakers victory as 'Pop' sets NBA win mark

LOS ANGELES (AFP) - LeBron James unleashed his second 50-point performance in a week to spark the Los Angeles Lakers over the Washington Wizards 122-109 on Friday (March 11) but missed a historic National Basketball Association (NBA) milestone.

James scored 50 points on 18-of-25 shooting, including six-of-nine from three-point range, and was eight-of-eight from the free-throw line at the Crypto.com Arena, while contributing seven rebounds and six assists to power a Lakers team who had lost nine of their last 11 games.

"We missed a lot of chippies, but we kept fighting, we kept defending, and I was able to hit a hot streak at one point," James said.

The 37-year-old forward, a four-time NBA champion and four-time NBA Most Valuable Player, scored 56 points last Saturday in a home win over the Golden State Warriors. James had the first back-to-back 50-or-more Laker totals at home since the late Kobe Bryant in 2007.

James was in a "zone" after hitting 17 in the first half, scoring 12 points in a row for the Lakers at one stage in the third quarter.

"I just try to stay in that zone as long as possible," James said.

"I was able to hit a couple."

It was the 14th career 50-point game for James, tying him for sixth on the all-time list.

But James finished two assists shy of becoming the first player in NBA history with 30,000 career points, 10,000 career rebounds and 10,000 career assists.

James was pleased to get a hug during the game at one stage from his mother Gloria.

"The fact she was here tonight was a treat for me," James said.

"She's my biggest supporter, my biggest inspiration and my biggest love."

Also rewriting a slice of history was San Antonio Spurs' Gregg Popovich who recorded an NBA milestone 1,336th regular-season coaching victory, with Dejounte Murray scoring 27 points to lift the Spurs over visiting Utah Jazz 104-102.

Popovich, 73, has guided the Spurs to five NBA titles and was coach of the US Olympic squad of NBA stars who won a gold medal last year in Tokyo. He thanked former players, coaches, mentors and those who have backed the club during his tenure.

"It's just a testament to a whole lot of people. Something like this does not belong to one individual," Popovich said.

"All of us share in this record. It's not mine. It's ours."