NBA-LeBron soaks in brotherly love in Philly media debut

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

May 11, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) during the second half in game four of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

PHILADELPHIA, Sept 28 - "You guys know who I am, right?"

The name is familiar but the 76ers red, white and blue jersey was new for LeBron James, who opened his introductory press conference on Monday with a quick quip amid the extraordinary buzz that surrounds his arrival in Philadelphia.

Wearing the Sixers jersey in public for the first time, he quickly removed his name tag from the table as he met an overflowing crowd of reporters at the Sixers training complex, where his arrival has been regarded as nothing short of a coronation.

"I'm super excited to get in front of these fans, they know sports," said James, with a shaven head to match his clean start at his fourth franchise following a successful tenure with the Los Angeles Lakers. "They know ball."

The 41-year-old four-times MVP took a historic pay cut - and left behind his own son-turned-teammate Bronny - to begin a record-extending 24th season with a team he is convinced can lift the NBA trophy.

Fans hope he is right, with the glory days of Julius "Dr J" Erving, who brought home their last title in 1983, an ever-distant memory.

"I didn't leave my family to lose in the second round," said James. "I know that for sure."

JAMES NARROWED LIST TO FIVE TEAMS

His reported $8 million two-year contract in Philadelphia pales in comparison to the roughly $52 million he made in his final season in Los Angeles.

But James is chasing the kind of glory money cannot buy with a cast of elite talent beside him.

The Sixers acquired 2024 Finals MVP Jaylen Brown days before James made his announcement, bringing together the Celtics veteran with All-Star Tyrese Maxey, who averaged 28.3 points per game last season, and big man Joel Embiid.

The 2023 MVP Embiid debuted a noticeably slimmer physique on Monday, after years of injury issues.

"Joel is one of the most talented guys that we have in the world and, and obviously we all know that, you know, for him it's been about help. You know, how can he stay healthy to be the best version of himself," said James.

James told reporters he had a list of five teams that he was considering before landing on Philadelphia, and fans might have Maxey to thank for making the difference, with James citing their close friendship.

"I kind of picked his brain a lot on not only where his career is going, you know, how he sees the franchise here, how much he believes in the franchise, and if I was to come here, how does he see me fitting in," said James.

"I understand my personality and what comes with me, sometimes it could be a negative. You know, I understand some people maybe can't handle what I may bring to the table and I was just giving, asking all the questions that I could ask to him and it wasn't just one conversation."

'BEST VERSION OF MYSELF'

James' arrival has sent a jolt through Philadelphia, where murals of the four-times champion went up on buildings before he arrived as they hope to build a deeper run in the post-season after reaching the conference semi-finals last year.

James said he had not decided whether his contract with the Sixers would be the last of his career.

"I'm just looking at it every single day on how I can be the best version of myself for this franchise while I'm here," he added.

James and Philadelphia will start on the road on October 20 against the reigning champion New York Knicks, who ended 53 years of heartbreak for the five boroughs in June. REUTERS