NBA: LeBron James passes Wilt Chamberlain for 5th on NBA scoring list

LOS ANGELES (REUTERS) - With a three-point play late in the fourth quarter on Wednesday night (Nov 14), Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James passed Wilt Chamberlain for fifth place on the NBA's all-time scoring list.

James entered the home game against the Portland Trail Blazers needing 39 points to pass the Hall of Famer. He had 36 before he drove to hit a 12-foot jumper and was fouled by Jake Layman. By sinking the foul shot, James hiked his career point total past Chamberlain's 31,419 and boosted the Lakers' lead to 121-106.

James added five more points to give him a season-high 44 on the night and 31,425 for his career. He just missed recording a triple-double, as he added 10 rebounds and nine assists in a game that Los Angeles won 126-117.

Walking to the locker room while holding the game ball under his left arm, James said: "I've done something right. I've done something right in my career, and I give it all to the man above for giving me these God-given abilities, and I've taken full advantage of it. I give all the credit to my coaching staff, my teammates all through the 16 years. It's all about hard work, man."

James, who turns 34 in December, played in his 1,157th career game. His career scoring average is 22.2 points per game.

Chamberlain, who split his career between the Philadelphia/San Francisco Warriors, the Lakers and the Philadelphia 76ers, played in 1,045 games. The Hall of Famer averaged 30.1 points per game.

The next target for James on the all-time scoring list is Michael Jordan, who finished with 32,292 points. The top three on the list are Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (38,387), Karl Malone (36,928) and Kobe Bryant (33,643).