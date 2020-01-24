NBA: LeBron James has triple-double as Lakers dump Brooklyn Nets

LOS ANGELES (REUTERS) - LeBron James had 27 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists as the Los Angeles Lakers pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 128-113 victory over the struggling Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night in New York.

James posted his 91st career triple-double and 10th this National Basketball Association (NBA) season as the Lakers won for the 12th time in 14 games in front of a crowd that featured former President Bill Clinton.

James exited to a standing ovation from many fans after checking out for good with 4min 42sec remaining and the Lakers up 23.

James shot 11 of 19 from the floor as the Lakers shot 50 per cent overall and hit a season-high 19 three-pointers.

James ended the game at 33,626 points, 17 behind Kobe Bryant for third on the all-time scoring list.

His first chance at passing Bryant will be on Saturday in Philadelphia.

Anthony Davis added 16 points and 11 rebounds to help the Lakers to a 52-41 rebounding margin.

Kyle Kuzma also added 16 as the Lakers got 55 points from their bench.

Dwight Howard also posted a double-double with 14 points and 12 rebounds while Danny Green hit four three-pointers and contributed 14 points.

Kyrie Irving scored 20 points but it was not enough as the Nets dropped their fifth straight game and fell to 2-12 in their last 14 games.

Taurean Prince added 18 while Caris LeVert contributed 16 as the Nets shot 44 per cent and lost despite hitting 21 3-pointers.

Related Story NBA: LeBron James scores 31 as Los Angeles Lakers shoot down Houston Rockets

The Lakers settled for a 38-35 lead after shooting 58.3 per cent in the first quarter and allowing the Nets to end the period on a 13-6 run over the final 2min 33sec.

The Lakers took the lead for good shortly after James returned in the second quarter, held a 75-70 lead by halftime and took an 88-75 lead after Green sank three three-pointers in the first 3min 58sec of the third.

The Nets were within 95-94 on a three-pointer by Irving with 50 seconds left but Davis and Rajon Rondo hit three-pointers before Jared Dudley's buzzer-beating three-pointer pushed the lead to 104-94 lead entering the fourth.

Los Angeles then finished off the win by starting the final quarter with a 17-2 blitz and took a 121-96 lead on a jumper by James with 5min 32sec remaining.