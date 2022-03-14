NBA: LeBron James delivers 10,000th assist to reach new milestone

ARIZONA (REUTERS) - LeBron James is the first NBA player to record 10,000 career assists, rebounds and points, establishing membership in the 10K Club on Sunday (March 13) night.

James and the Lakers were trailing big against the Phoenix Suns when he zipped a pass across the court to Carmelo Anthony for a 3-pointer to notch assist No. 10,000. He later delivered four more even as the Lakers lost 140-111.

He is the seventh player in NBA history to reach 10,000 assists.

James, 37, cleared 35,000 career points in February, putting him in exclusive company behind Karl Malone and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and making him the youngest among the trio to achieve the feat.

In January, James also reached 10,000 career rebounds, a feat only 41 other players have achieved.

James is also on pace to become the oldest player to lead the NBA in scoring, helped by a 50-point performance against the Washington Wizards on Saturday.

It was his second 50-point effort in three games. James entered the game with a 29.7 scoring average.