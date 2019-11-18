NBA: LeBron James' 33pts fuel Lakers' rout of Hawks, Kings snap Celtics' 10-game winning run

(REUTERS) - LeBron James scored 33 points and Kyle Kuzma added 17, as the Los Angeles Lakers jumped out to a 25-point lead in the first quarter and finished off an easy 122-101 National Basketball Association victory on Sunday (Nov 17) over the visiting Atlanta Hawks.

Rajon Rondo scored 15 points and Anthony Davis added 14, as the Lakers earned their fourth consecutive victory and their 11th in their last 12 games since a season-opening loss to the Clippers.

Trae Young scored 31 points and Cam Reddish added 13 as the Hawks lost their third consecutive game and fell for the sixth time in their last seven contests. Atlanta were blown out in Los Angeles for the second consecutive night after losing by 49 points to the Clippers on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Richaun Holmes hit a pair of go-ahead free throws with 13.3 seconds left as hosts Sacramento Kings ended the Boston Celtics' 10-game winning streak with a 100-99 victory.

Buddy Hield led all scorers with 35 points and hit seven three-pointers, as the Kings won for the fifth time in seven games. Nemanja Bjelica (12 points, 14 rebounds) and Bogdan Bogdanovic (12 points, 10 assists) each had double-doubles.

Jaylen Brown led six Celtics in double figures with 18 points, and Daniel Theis had 10 rebounds to go with his 14 points, as the team lost for the first time since their season opener on Oct 23.

The game featured 24 lead changes and nine ties. After Marcus Smart was assessed a loose ball foul on a scrum under the net that withstood a coach's challenge, Holmes put Sacramento up for good with his two makes.

Elsewhere, Jamal Murray contributed a dunk and two assists to a 15-0, second-quarter flurry that erased a deficit and propelled Denver to a 131-114 romp at Memphis.

Murray finished with 39 points and eight assists for the Nuggets, who won for the sixth time in their last seven games. Jaren Jackson Jr paced Memphis with 22 points.

At the Staples Centre, Atlanta scored just nine points through the first nine minutes as the Lakers jumped out to an early 34-9 lead. The Hawks managed to cut the deficit to 10 points in both the second and third quarters before the Lakers pulled away for good.

The Lakers ramped up the defensive pressure, blocking 14 shots, their most in a game since 2002.

Davis led the way with five blocked shots. The defensive showing made up for his low-scoring night - it was just the third time this season that he was held under 20 points.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored 13 points, while Danny Green and Alex Caruso added 11 each. Rondo's scoring output came in just his third game of the season.

James added 12 assists, the fifth consecutive game he had double-digits in assists and the 10th time this season.

De'Andre Hunter, Jabari Parker and Allen Crabbe scored 11 points each for the Hawks, who were just 8 of 28 (28.6 per cent) from three-point range.

The Lakers improved to an NBA-best 11-2 and are now 7-1 at home this season.

The Hawks are just 2-5 on the road, but will head home for three of their next four games.