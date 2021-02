NBA: League top scorer Beal nets 35 to lead Wizards over Celtics, eyes Wall reunion

WASHINGTON (AFP) - National Basketball Association (NBA) scoring leader Bradley Beal poured in 35 points on Sunday (Feb 14) to spark the Washington Wizards over the Boston Celtics 104-91, delivering a rare home victory for what had been the league's second-worst squad.

Beal went 10-of-18 from the floor, four-of-nine from three-point range, and 11-of-11 from the free throw line while the Wizards grabbed a season-best 54 rebounds and kept Boston to 32-of-90 shooting.

Japanese forward Rui Hachimura scored 15 points while Russell Westbrook had 13 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds for the Wizards, who improved to 7-17 overall but remained the NBA's worst team at home at 3-9.

Jaylen Brown and Kemba Walker each scored 25 points to lead the Celtics, who fell to fifth in the East at 13-13.

Jayson Tatum, a boyhood pal of Beal, had only six points on three-of-14 shooing.

"It's always a battle. Jayson is a superstar," Beal said.

"You always have to bring it. The mental has to be there. It always feels good to get a win."

Beal rested in a 109-91 loss Friday to New York.

"For me it was just being able to be away from the game, unwind, be with the wife and kids," Beal said.

"For once I actually listened to my mind and body and took a day off."

Westbrook will face his former club, the Houston Rockets, on Monday when former Wizards star John Wall returns to the US capital.

"We've got John coming in. You know they are going to be riled up," Beal said.

"They got the best of us down there, so we've got to make sure that doesn't happen again."