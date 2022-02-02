NBA: Leaders Suns cruise to 11th straight win, Giannis' triple-double powers Bucks

LOS ANGELES (AFP) - Devin Booker scored 35 points and Mikal Bridges tallied a season-high 27 on Tuesday (Feb 1), as the NBA league-leading Phoenix Suns dominated the Brooklyn Nets 121-111 to stretch their winning streak to 11 games.

Bridges shot 10 of 14 from the field and grabbed eight rebounds as he posted his second-straight season-high total after scoring 26 points against San Antonio on Sunday.

Chris Paul finished with 20 points and 14 assists and Cam Johnson came off the bench to score 16 points for the Suns, who continued their best start to the season in franchise history. They had won 18 games in a row from October to December.

"We have a mission to get to the championship," Booker said. "We bring it every day. Even in our losses, we are trying to find ways to improve."

Part-time player Kyrie Irving scored a team-high 26 points, while James Harden had 22 for the Nets, who have lost five straight. Reserve Blake Griffin scored 17 points.

This was just the ninth game of the season for Irving, who can play only road games for the Nets (29-21) because he refuses to get vaccinated.

The Suns (41-9) took a 91-82 lead into the fourth quarter and never looked back.

In Milwaukee, Giannis Antetokounmpo posted his fourth triple-double of the season as the Milwaukee Bucks handed the Washington Wizards their sixth straight loss with a 112-98 victory.

Washington erased a 17-point third-quarter deficit and even took an 86-83 lead on Rui Hachimura's three-pointer with 8:28 to play, but the Bucks outscored Washington 29-12 down the stretch.

"We have to realise that in order for us to be great, we've got to play hard. We cannot expect that people are just going to hand us the game when we go out there," Antetokounmpo said.

"People are coming for us. People are hunting us right now. They get excited when they see, 'Milwaukee Bucks, world champs.' We've got to play every single night hard and build that habit."

Antetokounmpo finished with 33 points, 15 rebounds and 11 assists, the third straight time he has scored at least 30 points when making a triple-double.