NBA: Late rally against Heat not enough for Nets, who fall to 11th straight defeat

MIAMI (REUTERS) - Bam Adebayo scored 19 points and grabbed 14 rebounds as the hosts Miami Heat sent the Brooklyn Nets to their 11th straight loss with a 115-111 victory on Saturday night (Feb 13).

Brooklyn's Kyrie Irving scored 18 straight Nets points in the fourth quarter as the Nets cut a 21-point deficit to just one on a three-pointer by rookie Cam Thomas with 38 seconds left.

Miami's Jimmy Butler drove to the basket and scored on a short bank shot with 22 seconds left.

After two free throws by Irving and one by Butler, the Nets called timeout trailing 113-111 with 14 seconds left. However, a steal by Kyle Lowry on a pass intended for Irving iced the game for Miami.

Irving, who had just four points at halftime and nine through three quarters, finished with 29 points.

Miami, which has the best home record in the Eastern Conference at 19-6, got Tyler Herro (knee) off the injured list. Herro scored 15 points.

Brooklyn's Thomas scored 22 points, including 15 in less than eight second-quarter minutes.

The Nets were without four injured players, including star Kevin Durant as well as starters Joe Harris, Nic Claxton and LaMarcus Aldridge.

In addition, the three players Brooklyn acquired in a trade on Thursday (Feb 10) - Ben Simmons, Seth Curry and Andre Drummond - are not yet cleared to play.

Brooklyn shot just three-for-13 from three-point range in the first quarter, but the Nets finished the opening 12 minutes tied 26-26 because Miami made just twoof-nine from long distance.

There were four lead changes in the first two-plus minutes of the second quarter, but a Lowry layup with 9min 28sec left put Miami on top for the rest of the first half. Miami led 64-58 at halftime.

In the third quarter, Miami stretched their lead to 21 points before settling for a 91-76 advantage at the end of the period.

In the fourth quarter, Brooklyn went on a 16-3 run, cutting their deficit to single digits. Irving took over the game at one point, but Miami held on for the win.