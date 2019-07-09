NBA: Lakers eye LeBron James as point guard

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - LeBron James is preparing to take on a new role with the Los Angeles Lakers this season as point guard, according to a report on Monday by Yahoo.

The 34-year-old James will take over floor general duties from Lonzo Ball, who was traded to New Orleans, and Rajon Rondo, who remains one of three other point guards on the Lakers' roster along with Quinn Cook and Alex Caruso.

While James has started sparingly as a point guard in his career, the job falls within his comfort zone since the 15-time All-Star and four-time NBA MVP has functioned primarily as a small forward for most of his career.

James is starting his 17th season in the league and will be surrounded by several new faces looking to contend for a championship including point guard Avery Bradley, who yesterday signed a two-year deal with the Lakers after officially clearing waivers.

Bradley joins a rebuilt roster around LeBron James that features a multitude of newcomers including All-Star forward Anthony Davis, six-time All-Star centre DeMarcus Cousins and Danny Green, fresh off winning the NBA Finals with the Toronto Raptors.

Bradley, 28, was a target of the Lakers in trade talks in 2017 and 2018. He split time last season between the Los Angeles Clippers and Memphis Grizzlies, averaging 16.1 points and 4.0 assists in Memphis.