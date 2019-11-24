NBA: Lakers edge out Grizzlies to stretch win streak to seven, Cavs and Spurs both end long losing skids

(REUTERS) - LeBron James scored 30 points, leading the visiting Los Angeles Lakers to a 109-108 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday (Nov 23) in their National Basketball Association (NBA) game.

Anthony Davis added 22 points, five blocks and three steals for the Lakers, who captured their seventh straight victory. Rajon Rondo had 14 points and six assists.

Ja Morant led Memphis with 26 points, five steals and six assists, while Jae Crowder scored 21 points. Jaren Jackson Jr finished with 20 points and seven boards. The Grizzlies dropped their third in a row.

Davis' three-pointer with two minutes left tied the score at 105. James' driving lay-up gave the Lakers a two-point lead. Davis' follow-up of a James miss increased the lead to 109-105 with 53.5 seconds remaining. That turned out to be the difference.

A free throw by Dillon Brooks and a lay-up by Morant pulled Memphis within one with 28 seconds left. James missed a three-pointer with 6.6 seconds left, and after a scramble for the ball, the Grizzlies gained possession. However, the Grizzlies turned the ball over.

The Lakers rallied from an eight-point half-time deficit for an 85-84 advantage heading into the fourth quarter. They outscored the Grizzlies 30-21 in the third behind 10 points apiece by James and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who went point-less in the first half.

Meanwhile, the Cavaliers and the Spurs both snapped long winless runs.

Larry Nance Jr stopped a Portland run with a dunk with 2:38 remaining in the game, helping Cleveland hold off the visiting Trail Blazers 110-104 to end a six-game losing streak.

Jordan Clarkson scored a game-high 28 points to provide a happy ending for Cleveland basketball fans, some of whom likely showed up to witness another shootout between multiple-time All-Stars Kevin Love and Carmelo Anthony.

That head-to-head never got off the ground as Love was held out on the second night of a back-to-back, but Cavaliers faithful went home satisfied nonetheless as their team opened a six-game homestand with a rare win.

LaMarcus Aldridge scored 23 points as the visiting San Antonio Spurs snapped an eight-game losing skid with an 111-104 victory over the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

DeMar DeRozan collected 21 points and nine rebounds and Patty Mills sank all five of his three-point attempts to highlight his 17-point performance for the Spurs, who ended their worst slide since the 1996-97 season.

Jakob Poeltl had 11 points and 10 rebounds as San Antonio posted their first win since a 121-112 victory against Oklahoma City on Nov 7.

Marcus Morris Sr scored 20 points and Bobby Portis recorded 13 of his 16 points in the first half for the Knicks, who were swept in the season series and have lost eight of their last 10 encounters with the Spurs.

Against Los Angeles, Memphis started strong, hitting their first eight three-pointers and leading by as much as 15 in the first half and 63-55 at the break. An 11-0 Lakers' run cut the margin to 53-50 after a bucket by James with 3:49 left in the second quarter.

However, a 10-1 surge by the Grizzlies pushed the advantage to 63-51 after an alley-oop dunk by Brandon Clarke on an assist from Morant with a little over a minute left in the quarter.

The Grizzlies hit 10 of 14 three-pointers to 4 of 15 for the Lakers in the first half. Overall, Memphis made 14 of 30 beyond the arc compared to 13 of 39 for Los Angeles.

Rondo fined for earlier incident

Earlier, the NBA announced that Rondo was fined US$35,000 (S$47,760) for "making unsportsmanlike physical contact" with Oklahoma City guard Dennis Schroder as well as two other offences in Friday night's game against the Thunder.

He thrust his right knee into Schroder's groin area early in the fourth quarter of the contest and was called for a flagrant 2 foul.

In the aftermath, he verbally abused official Ed Malloy and failed to leave the court in a timely manner after being ejected, which the NBA cited was part of his fine.

Rondo expressed his displeasure before the game against the Grizzlies, saying the way Malloy pointed at him was "disrespectful",

"I guess the saying free speech doesn't apply to everybody," he told reporters. Asked if he regretted his remarks to Malloy, Rondo replied: "Absolutely not."

The 33-year-old is averaging 7.2 points and 5.6 assists in five games this season. He missed the start of the season due to a calf injury.