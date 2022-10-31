NBA: Lakers beat Denver for first triumph of new season

LOS ANGELES - LeBron James scored a game-high 26 points and the Los Angeles Lakers became the last National Basketball Association team to win a game this season, defeating Denver 121-110 on Sunday.

Anthony Davis added 23 points and 15 rebounds while Russell Westbrook came off the bench to contribute 18 points, eight rebounds and eight assists as the host Lakers improved to 1-5 by ending their futility run.

“We needed this one,” Davis said. “We needed this for our team, our spirits, our fans, our organisation. We come out and showed what we’re capable of. It could be the start of a run for us.”

The 0-5 start had matched the 2014-15 Lakers for the worst in the club’s history, which dates to 1947, but the victory avoided a new mark and gave coach Darvin Ham his first victory.

“It feels good to get that monkey off our back,” Davis said. “Get a win in the win column and try to get this thing going.”

The Lakers scored their most points of any game this season and grabbed their largest lead of the campaign late in the fourth quarter to subdue the Nuggets, who fell to 4-3 despite 23 points and 14 assists by Nikola Jokic.

“When we play defence like that, we’re a tough team to beat,” Davis said. “But today we made shots.”

Davis played despite a painful back injury.

“It was killing me tonight but I tried to do whatever I could do to help the team get the win,” he said.

Other games

Donovan Mitchell scored 38 points and passed off 12 assists, both game highs, to spark the hosts Cleveland Cavaliers over New York 121-108. Kevin Love added 29 points off the bench as the Cavs improved to 5-1.

“Sometimes you’ve got to win ugly and we did that tonight,” Love said.

In Dallas, Slovenian guard Luka Doncic scored 44 points to power the Dallas Mavericks to a 114-105 home victory over Orlando.

In Detroit, Stephen Curry scored a game-high 32 points and Jordan Poole added 30 for Golden State but the Pistons had five starters in double figures to defeat the reigning NBA champions 128-114.