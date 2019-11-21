NBA: LA Clippers' 'Big Two' debut in OT win over Boston Celtics

LOS ANGELES (REUTERS) - Lou Williams scored 27 points, and Paul George added 25 points and eight assists to help the Los Angeles Clippers notch a 107-104 overtime National Basketball Association (NBA) victory over the visiting Boston Celtics on Wednesday night (Nov 20).

Kawhi Leonard returned from a three-game absence caused by a knee injury to score 17 points on seven-of-20 shooting. Patrick Beverley corralled a career-best 16 rebounds to go along with 14 points and seven assists, and JaMychal Green added 10 points as Los Angeles won their third straight game.

Jayson Tatum scored a season-best 30 points for Boston. Marcus Smart recorded 15 points and eight assists, Brad Wanamaker added 14 points, and Kemba Walker had 13 points and nine rebounds.

The contest marked the first time George and Leonard played together since both joined the Clippers in the off-season. Wednesday's game was George's fourth of the campaign.

The Clippers led by five points nearly two minutes into the overtime before Boston pulled within two. Beverley drilled a three-pointer to make it 107-102 with 43.9 seconds remaining before Tatum's dunk pulled Boston within three with 34.7 seconds left.

Tatum missed a tying three-point attempt with 2.6 seconds left, and Leonard blocked Walker's last-gasp three-point attempt just before time expired.

Los Angeles shot 41.9 per cent from the field and was 17 of 45 (37.8 per cent) from three-point range while committing 23 turnovers.

Boston had 18 miscues and shot 39.4 per cent from the field, including 12 of 45 (26.7 per cent) from three-point range. Daniel Theis collected 14 rebounds for the Celtics.

An acrobatic driving hoop by Smart gave Boston a 94-87 lead with 2:21 remaining in regulation before the Clippers rattled off 10 straight points.

Beverley buried a corner three-pointer, and Montrezl Harrell scored on the inside to bring Los Angeles within two with 1:37 left.

Williams connected on a go-ahead three-pointer with 31.7 seconds left and added two free throws 11 seconds later to give the Clippers a 97-94 lead.

Tatum answered by draining a three-pointer to tie it with 13.1 seconds remaining.

Leonard missed a potential winning three-pointer as time expired.