NBA: Klay Thompson, Warriors close out Mavericks, seal Finals berth

SAN FRANCISCO (REUTERS) - The Golden State Warriors will be headed down a familiar path next week.

And now they have shown the up-and-coming Dallas Mavericks the road.

Klay Thompson matched his season playoff-high with 32 points as the Warriors captured the Western Conference crown and earned their sixth trip to the National Basketball Association Finals in the last eight years with a 120-110 victory over the Mavericks in Game 5 on Thursday (May 26) in San Francisco.

The 2015, 2017 and 2018 NBA champions thus earned the right to go for another title in the best-of-seven NBA Finals, which will open in San Francisco on June 2.

Kevon Looney dominated the boards with a game-high 18 rebounds to help the Warriors, in their second opportunity, close out the Mavericks with a 4-1 triumph in the best-of-seven Western Conference Finals.

"It was a helluva series," assured Warriors coach Steve Kerr, whose teams have not lost a play-off series to a Western foe since he took over in 2015. "We had to battle like crazy, and we're thrilled to have won."

Golden State's Andrew Wiggins chipped in with 18 points, Draymond Green 17, Jordan Poole 16 and series Most Valuable Player Stephen Curry 15 in a balanced effort.

"It's pretty amazing," Kerr gushed. "It's so difficult to get to the Finals.

It's frankly exhausting, stressful, emotions, physically tiring ... all of that.

"For our team, our guys, especially the core group (of Thompson, Green, Curry and Andre Iguodala) to be a part of that six times in eight years ... I don't know what to say. It just takes an enormous amount of skill and determination and work, and I couldn't be prouder of our guys."

Luka Doncic had 28 points and Spencer Dinwiddie 26 for the Mavericks, who used a 15-0 run late in the third quarter to give themselves a chance after falling behind by as many as 25 points.

Poole ended the flurry and closed the third period with a lay-up that gave Golden State a 94-84 lead. When Wiggins and Green opened the final quarter with consecutive hoops, the Warriors began printing tickets to their first NBA Finals appearance since a loss to the Toronto Raptors in 2019.

"Unfortunately, we didn't play our best game, and the season ended," Mavericks coach Jason Kidd said. "We tip our hat to Golden State, but we accomplished a lot. It doesn't mean we had a bad season. We just had a bad night.

"It means a lot (just to get to this point), especially with where we've been in the past. We'd be on our second vacation by now. This is just the start of an era."