NBA: Kevin Durant joins Brooklyn Nets, ending three seasons with Golden State Warriors

LOS ANGELES (REUTERS) - Kevin Durant will join the Brooklyn Nets, after playing the past three seasons with the Golden State Warriors, the two-time National Basketball Association Most Valuable Player announced on Sunday (June 30).

Durant, who became an unrestricted free agent on Sunday, is expected to miss most, if not all, of next season, however, while recuperating from a ruptured Achilles tendon suffered during this month's NBA Finals defeat by the Toronto Raptors.

He made the announcement on Instagram.

"Kevin Durant has confirmed he will sign a max deal with the Brooklyn Nets when the free agent moratorium period ends on July 6th," said a post linked to his account.

He is expected to sign a four-year deal worth US$164 million (S$221.8 million), according to ESPN.

The 30-year-old has averaged 27 points and 7.1 rebounds during his 12 seasons in the NBA.

He won two championships in his three seasons with Golden State, and his departure leaves a gaping hole in the roster at a team that has played in the past five NBA Finals.