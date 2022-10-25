NBA: Julius Randle records double-double as Knicks fend off Magic

NEW YORK – Julius Randle is having fun this National Basketball Association season, especially when he and his teammates are all playing well together.

He posted a double-double and was one of three players to score at least 20 points on Monday night for the hosts New York Knicks, who fended off a second-half comeback by the Orlando Magic to earn a 115-102 victory.

Randle finished with 25 points and 12 rebounds for his second double-double in the first three games for the Knicks, who have won two in a row. Jalen Brunson scored 21 points, including the basket that put New York ahead for good in the third quarter, while RJ Barrett added 20 points.

“The fun part is, our defence is getting better – still a lot better we can get to – but once we get stops, it’s fun getting in the open court, running the floor, playing fast and everybody touches the ball,” Randle said.

Rookie Paolo Banchero continued his fast start with a team-high 21 points for Orlando, who are 0-4 for the first time since the 2014-15 season. He has scored at least 20 points in all four games this season and is the third No. 1 overall pick to open his career in such a manner, following Oscar Robertson (1960) and Elvin Hayes (1968).

“It’s a process. We’ve got 78 (games) more, we’ve got to come with a higher level of focus, urgency,” the power forward said. “We play again Wednesday, so look to get that first win and move on with it, but it’s not going to be easy. No team is going to hand us a win, so we’ve got to go get it.”

Wendell Carter Jr. had a double-double (17 points, 11 rebounds) while Bol Bol added 19 points, five rebounds and four blocks off the bench. Cole Anthony and Franz Wagner had 14 points apiece.

The Knicks twice led by 10 in the second quarter before carrying a 65-59 lead into half-time. Carter scored six points in a 14-4 run that he ended with a three-pointer to give the Magic a 73-71 lead with 7min 32sec left in the third.

But Brunson responded with a three-pointer on the next possession to give the Knicks the lead for good and begin a quarter-ending 25-9 run, which he concluded with a pull-up jumper to give New York their second 14-point lead at 96-82.

The Magic stirred briefly just beyond the midway point of the fourth quarter, when they scored six straight points to pull within 104-98 with 4:24 left. But Brunson converted an old-fashioned three-point play on the next trip down the floor and Orlando missed their next five shots, a span in which New York put the game away with a 9-2 run. REUTERS