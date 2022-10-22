NBA: Jokic posts triple-double as Nuggets stun Warriors

SAN FRANCISCO – The Denver Nuggets had listed their star centre Nikola Jokic as “probable” ahead of their National Basketball Association (NBA) trip to the Golden State Warriors on Friday night because of a right finger sprain.

But there was nothing questionable about the Serb’s commitment to his game – he had two fingers and a sore right wrist both taped – as his 77th career triple-double helped his team stun the NBA champions 128-123 at the Chase Centre.

Jokic posted a 26-point, 12-rebound, 10-assist performance as the Nuggets held off a ferocious late fightback from the Warriors and earned praise from his coach for being such an impressive team player.

“My biggest challenge for Nikola is always finding a way to use his voice and be a leader,” said Michael Malone.

“This is his team. He’s a great player, and what makes him great is he makes every one of those guys better.

“And that chemistry is only going to continue to get better and better as the season goes along. But tonight was a great example of what it has potential to be.”

The two-time and reigning NBA Most Valuable Player led from the front, as Denver bounced back from a midweek drubbing against Utah to dig in for a deserved victory in San Francisco.

The Nuggets had seven players who finished in double figures, including all five starters.

Jokic now has the second-most triple-doubles by a centre in NBA history, behind just Wilt Chamberlain (78).

“Honestly, we have eight years together now and (nothing surprises me),” Malone added of his star player, who scored or assisted on 50 Denver points.

“So many big games, so many moments when he’s made the big play, the right play and a game-changing type of play.

“His IQ is off the charts. He’s out there playing chess, and a lot of other guys are playing checkers.”

Warriors coach Steve Kerr also had nothing but praise for Jokic, saying that he is “everybody’s kryptonite” and that “he is a two-time MVP for a reason”.

Stephen Curry topped the scorers for Golden State with 34 points. But the Warriors fell just short of completing a spectacular second-half comeback after trailing by 18 points at the break.

Denver erupted for 70 first-half points – including 40 in the first quarter.

But they were gradually reeled in down the stretch, with the Warriors closing to within one point at 124-123 with 14 seconds remaining after Jordan Poole’s steal and layup.

But a brilliant length-of-the-court pass from Jokic set up a Bruce Brown dunk which gave Denver a decisive three-point lead to close out the win.