NBA: James' Lakers outlast Thunder 114-113, win in OT for third straight game

LOS ANGELES (AFP) - LeBron James forced the extra session with a three-pointer and scored 25 points as the Los Angeles Lakers won their third consecutive overtime game by outlasting the slumping Oklahoma City Thunder 114-113 on Wednesday (Feb 10).

James finished with seven assists and six rebounds, Montrezl Harrell scored 20 points, Dennis Schroder contributed 19 and Kyle Kuzma added 15 for the reigning National Basketball Association champions Lakers, who now have six straight wins.

The hosts played without injured star forward Anthony Davis (Achilles) for the second game in a row.

This was the third straight overtime game for the Lakers and second against the short-handed Thunder, who have lost three of their last four.

Los Angeles beat the Thunder in overtime on Monday and Detroit in double overtime two nights earlier.

Al Horford had 25 points, Kenrich Williams scored 24 points, Luguentz Dort had 17 and Hamidou Diallo collected 15 points and 13 rebounds in the loss.

The Thunder were missing their best player, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who is out with a knee injury.