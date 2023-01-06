NBA: James, Durant lead early All-Star voting

LOS ANGELES – Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, closing in on the top spot on the National Basketball Association’s (NBA) all-time scoring list, leads the fan voting for the league’s All-Star Game in the first returns announced on Thursday.

Fifteen days after voting opened, James has collected 3,168,694 votes in the Western Conference.

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant is the top vote-getter in the Eastern Conference with 3,118,545.

The players who lead the voting in each conference captain the two All-Star teams.

James has been a captain in all five All-Star Games that used that format, and his teams beat Durant-captained Eastern outfits in 2020 and 2021.

Voting continues through Jan 21 for the mid-season exhibition scheduled for Feb 19 in Salt Lake City.

While James’ Lakers are struggling this season and are currently out of the play-off positions at 12th in the West, James himself is approaching the most coveted record of the league.

He is on pace to surpass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (38,387 points) as the league’s all-time leading scorer sometime in February, perhaps before the All-Star Game.

Denver’s two-time reigning NBA Most Valuable Player Nikola Jokic is second to James in the West (2,237,768 votes) with James’ Lakers teammate Anthony Davis third (2,063,325).

Golden State’s Stephen Curry and Dallas’ Luka Doncic are holding down the remaining two starting spots.

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is second to Durant in East voting for front court players with 2,998,327 votes, followed by Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid (2,226,712).

Brooklyn’s Kyrie Irving and Cleveland’s Donovan Mitchell are also currently positioned to start for the East.

Fans account for 50 per cent of the All-Star voting. The other half is equally shared by NBA players and the media.