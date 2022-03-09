NBA: Irving scores 50 as Nets sting Hornets

LOS ANGELES (AFP) - Kyrie Irving erupted for 50 points as the Brooklyn Nets snapped a four-game losing streak with a 132-121 National Basketball Association (NBA) road victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday (March 8).

The fifth 50-point game of Irving's career came courtesy of a superb shooting performance, with the seven-time All-Star shooting 15 of 19 attempts from the field including nine from outside the arc.

The Nets improved to 33-33 with the victory, which keeps them firmly on track for a place in the postseason play-in tournament.

Brooklyn are in eighth spot in the Eastern Conference standings, just ahead of the Hornets (32-34) who are in ninth place.

Irving was backed by Andre Drummond, who scored 20 points and hauled in 14 rebounds, while Kevin Durant and Bruce Brown both had 14 points apiece.

"It was special all the way around," Irving said.

"We started off the game with a great resolve, a great game plan and we just played aggressive the whole game. That's what feels good - you really want to put your stamp on the game early and that's what we did tonight.

"We needed it. We need everybody. It's a total team effort. It's not about one individual. Great performance but it's about the team and us getting collectively better."

Nets coach Steve Nash took encouragement from the performance.

"We showed the level we can play at when we play extremely hard and play connected," said Nash, who reserved praise for Irving's 50-point masterclass.

"He's incredible. It's a career highlight reel every night. We obviously have a special player on our hands and tonight he was unbelievably efficient and difficult to defend," Nash said.

The Nets now face a showdown with the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday, marking a reunion with James Harden - traded away from the Nets in January.

"It will be a different feeling to play against him this soon after the trade, but it will be an exciting night for everyone to be part of," Nash said.