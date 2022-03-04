NBA: Heat hold off Nets to spoil Durant's return, Celtics beat Grizzlies

LOS ANGELES (AFP) - The short-handed Miami Heat spoiled Brooklyn superstar Kevin Durant's return from injury on Thursday (March 3), holding on for a 113-107 National Basketball Association (NBA) victory over the Nets at the Barclays Centre.

Bam Adebayo scored 30 points and Tyler Herro added 27 for Eastern Conference leaders Miami, who were missing starters Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry and P.J. Tucker.

Without their stars, the Heat trailed by as many as 16 points in the second quarter, but they closed the first half on a 19-10 scoring run and were down by just seven at half-time.

"This is a game we should win," said Jacque Vaughn, who stood in as Nets coach with Steve Nash in Covid-19 protocols. "We told our guys that after the game. We should feel disappointed."

Durant, who had missed 21 games with a sprained knee ligament, showed no sign of rust as he scored 17 of his 31 points in the first half.

But Miami opened the third quarter on a 21-7 scoring run to take control, leading by as many as 12 points in the fourth period.

Brooklyn cut the deficit to two points with 2:23 remaining, but could get no closer.

The Nets had gone just 5-16 without Durant, sinking in the Eastern Conference standings.

Before the contest Durant said he felt "energised" but cautioned that he couldn't reverse the Nets' fortunes on his own.

Kyrie Irving was again sidelined at home because of New York's coronavirus vaccine mandate, and Durant was back in action for the first time since James Harden was traded to Philadelphia in February.

Durant acknowledged before the contest that, with five weeks left in the regular season, the Nets have a lot of work to do.

"We are cutting it close," he said. "But that's the situation we are in. That's the circumstances we are in. We have to go out there and figure it out."

In Boston, Jayson Tatum celebrated his 24th birthday with 37 points as the Celtics dominated Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies 120-107.